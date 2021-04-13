Those Tuesday thunderstorms and the likelihood of more to come Wednesday figure to have a lingering impact on high school sports this week in the Baton Rouge area.
In addition to postponing or canceling a total of 31 Tuesday game — 18 for baseball and 13 in softball — one key change has already been made in track and field for Wednesday.
Instead of being held Wednesday, Catholic’s annual Grizzly Relays track meet moves to Thursday with field events at 3:30 p.m. and running events at 5:30 p.m. Two baseball matchups originally set for Tuesday — Walker at Central and McKinley’s doubleheader at Dutchtown — have been added to a Wednesday schedule that includes three games already on the schedule.
Also, the Boys Metro Golf tourney originally scheduled for Tuesday’s at Beaver Creek Golf Course was moved to Thursday over the past weekend.
UHS to honor Broussard
Former University High baseball coach Burke Broussard will be honored during a ceremony before the Cubs’ District 7-3A game with Brusly that is set for 6 p.m. Thursday at the UHS field.
Broussard, who currently serves as U-High’s boys golf coach, is set to retire at the end of the school year. A former LSU player, Broussard restarted the U-High baseball program and won 324 games in 16 seasons, including 20 or more wins nine times.
The Cubs finished as the Class 2A runner-up in Broussard’s second season in 2000, netting him statewide Coach of the Year honors. His U-High teams won five district titles and competed in five LHSAA baseball tourneys. UHS also was the 3A runner-up in 2013.
Broussard sent 30 players to the college level and has two who are still playing professional baseball. Every UHS team he coached had a team GPA of 3.0 or higher. In 26 total seasons as a head coach, Broussard won 472 games.
Signing, etc.
Parkview Baptist will host a signing ceremony at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in the church sanctuary for four athletes — girls soccer player Sydney Charles (Georgia College), swimmer Brooks Moore (Lindenwood), tennis player Madison Morris (LeTourneau) and Ariel Pedigo (TBA, track and field).
An additional ceremony will be held at 12:30 p.m. Thursday in the same location for volleyball player Morgan Lambert (Ottawa).
• Scotlandville football player Daryleon Wilson signed to play for Tennessee-based Lane College during a ceremony Tuesday at the school.
Job opening
The Dunham School seeks applications for a girls basketball coach for the 2021-22 school year.
It is a position for a full-time educator who fits the mission of The Dunham School. Applicants should strive for excellence in the classroom and coaching. Previous head coaching experience is preferred.
Résumés may be submitted to Neil Weiner at neil.weiner@dunhamschool.org. The deadline to submit résumés is Friday April 23.