Episcopal's Ethan Ott knows all about playing up in competition.
The Knights, a District 6-2A title contender once again, have two games scheduled with teams in higher classifications this season.
But for Ott, a junior defensive end, playing up in competition happens almost every down.
At six-feet, 190 pounds, Ott is undersized for the position. Yet through two games he has had a big impact. With 17 tackles and two sacks, Ott helps anchor the Knights’ defense. Episcopal opened the season with wins over St. Michael and St. Thomas Aquinas and hosts Metairie Park Country Day Friday night.
“I wish he was 200 (pounds),” Episcopal coach Travis Bourgeois said of Ott. “He’s one of those guys that is just a football player.”
Bourgeois knows the thought process that goes through an opposing coach’s mind when he sees Ott’s measurables.
“If I’m an offensive coordinator, I’m looking at him and saying, ‘We’re running the ball at him,’ but (Ott) is proving those guys wrong. He’s making them run the other way,” Bourgeois said. “Its just a gutsy effort from him to anchor one side of the ball for us.”
Episcopal had to retool after heavy graduation losses from last year’s squad. Players like junior defensive end J.B. Sessums, sophomore linebacker Chase Cresson and Ott form a nucleus of returning starters that Bourgeois calls the Knights’ "triangle."
And by triangle, Bourgeois refers to the core of the Episcopal defense. Ott gives credit to an Episcopal coaching staff, including line coach Bill Jones, for having him in position to make plays.
“The game seems slower going from sophomore year to junior year, but I wouldn’t have been able to do it without our scheme,” Ott said. “Our other defensive end (Sessums), has been doing a good job holding the line up on the strong side. It gives me an opportunity to fly around on the back side.”
After a tough jamboree outing, a 20-0 loss to 1A power Vermilion Catholic, Episcopal responded like a veteran squad. The Knights defeated 4A St. Michael 34-9 two weeks ago and followed that up with a 35-15 win over 2A St. Thomas Aquinas. Both wins came on the road.
“It showed our maturity as a team, especially with the young guys,” Ott said. “When something goes wrong we’re not hanging our heads. We’re listening to the coaches, getting our scheme back and getting ready to go back out and play.”
When Ott says, "Going back out," her is referencing those matchups against bigger players. It's not always easy, but Ott relies on technique and doesn’t back down.
“He knows he can’t take on 6-foot-4 guys standing straight up,” Bourgeois said. “He can’t always use his quickness and run away from people because then he’s giving up gaps.
"He’s learned what he needs to do and he’s become a football 101 guy. I just look for this kid to really progress and keep getting better.”