Tara, Woodlawn and Lee each finished 3-0 in pool play in the Woodlawn/Greater Baton Rouge Volleyball Jamboree on Wednesday.
Host Woodlawn had to scramble in the Pool B when False River Academy dropped out at the last second. Woodlawn fielded a second varsity team, but the coaches didn’t have time to organize the two squads. Woodlawn’s second team finished 0-3.
Lee returns five starters from a 35-6 team that advanced to the Division II regional playoffs. The Patriots have size with 6-foot-1 junior Chassidy Robertson and 6-1 sophomore Diamond Holliday. Senior setter Reghan Daniel runs the offense.
Lee defeated Live Oak 25-21, The Church Academy 25-23 and Madison Prep 25-20 to take Pool C. Daniel had a late kill in the victory over MPA.
“We’re still working but we’re not where we need to be yet,” Lee coach Michelle Haynes said. “We have to find our chemistry. We have four seniors and five juniors so that experience will help us. Every team in our pool was good.”
Scotlandville, Baton Rouge High and Live Oak finished 2-1 in their pools with single games to 25.
Tara defeated Scotlandville 25-20, Runnels 25-18 and East Iberville 25-21 in Pool A.
“Our senior middle Chelsea Hitchens played well,” Tara coach Barry Jackson said. “Our defense was good. We were real sharp in the first game. We had sections of the second and third games where we lost focus.”
Woodlawn’s A team defeated Walker 25-19, Woodlawn B 25-22 and BRHS 25-20. Woodlawn won its district last season, and Lee was second. Woodlawn was 21-19 last season. Players to watch for the Panthers include Breanna Russell, Nia Irvin, Ebani Adams and Kennadi Harris.
“Our sophomores and juniors are experienced and pretty good,” Woodlawn coach Nelson Malpica said. “I would have substituted more if we had just one team. We made it work, and all the girls played today with the two teams.”
Baton Rouge High defeated Woodlawn B 25-11 and Walker 25-24.
“We have some things we need to improve on and some things we did well,” BRHS coach Dana Kohn. “We’ve got to get better at communication. My senior setter Neely Bourgoyne and my libero Nan Tran really played well.”
Hanna Lewis is a middle player to watch for BRHS.
Live Oak defeated Madison Prep 25-23 and Church Academy 25-13.
Walker finished 1-2 and defeated Woodlawn B 25-22. Walker has a new coach in Kaylee Guidry. Freshman Reese Patten is a player to watch for the Wildcats, who won just five matches last season.
“Our team is coming along,” Guidry said. “They have the ability. They just need to know that they have it and play with confidence. Each game we played better.”