Title streaks alive? That is one major question going into the Class 2A portion of the Ochsner/LHSAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships set for Friday at LSU’s Bernie Moore Track Stadium.
Between them, the Episcopal boys and girls teams have won 12 Class 2A titles over the last eight years. The EHS boys have won six straight, while the girls have won six in eight years, including the 2020 COVID year in which no meet was held.
Field events start at 1:30 p.m. for Classes 1A and 2A Friday. Running events follow at 5 p.m.
“We qualified very well. It’s going to probably come down to us, Newman and St. Thomas Aquinas,” Episcopal girls coach Bill Jones said. “Menard has some top marks too, but it looks pretty much like a three-team race.
“The balance is what I like most about this team. We’ve got our jumpers, and our distance girls along with the hurdles and our relays. We’re seeded first or second in all four relays.”
The boys competition offers a lesson in the differences between regional and state meets. Episcopal swept both regional titles last week but the Knights came away with fewer boys qualifiers. Unlike regional meets where the top four competitors qualify, only the top three advance to the LHSAA meet.
“Lafayette Christian is loaded and those first places they have will carry over to this week and should be the best marks,” Episcopal boys coach Claney Duplechin said. “It is going to be interesting. You never know what will happen at a state meet. In 48 years, I’ve seen some crazy things.
“We would be very pleased to be somewhere on the podium at the end of the meet. These kids are just good people. They work hard, I love being around them and I am proud everything they do.”
In the field, the EHS girls rely on Alana Simon and Frances Oliver in the jumps. Simon and Daila Young team up in the hurdle events. Middle schooler Lucy Cramer is in the 1,600 and 800. Dunham’s Riley Ries is another distance runner to watch.
Also of note, Amite basketball star Jalencia Pierre has the top mark in the triple jump and long jump.
The cross section of boys competitors to watch is led by Dunham distance runner John Walker McDonald. Port Allen’s Jordan Antoine (shot put) and the Episcopal duo of Dryden Duggins (hurdles) and Alex Hollier (distance races) look to score key points for their teams.