Newman quarterback Arch Manning, right, runs from the De La Salle defense at the Newman jamboree on Friday, August 26, 2022. (Photo by Chris Granger | The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)

This week’s Louisiana Sports Writers Association prep football polls. First-place votes listed in parentheses in front of the records for teams.

Class 5A

Team Rec Pts Prv

1. Destrehan (2) 5-0 120 1

2. Karr (8) 2-3 117 3

3. Catholic-Baton Rouge (1) 4-1 112 2

4. Zachary 3-1 95 4

5. Ruston 4-1 88 5

6. Acadiana 4-1 80 6

7. John Curtis 4-1 61 10

8. Parkway 5-0 46 NR

9. St. Augustine 4-1 40 NR

10. Brother Martin 3-2 29 8

Others receiving votes: Rummel 16, West Monroe 14, Byrd 14, Scotlandville 12, East St. John 8, Southside 7, Carencro 1.

Class 4A

Team Rec Pts Prv

1. Westgate (11) 4-0 132 1

2. Lafayette Christian 4-1 115 3

3. St. Thomas More 4-1 101 4

4. Warren Easton 4-1 92 5

5. Neville 3-2 86 2

6. De La Salle 5-0 63 6

7. Lutcher 4-1 66 7

8. North DeSoto 5-0 50 9

9. Teurlings Catholic 5-0 46 NR

10. Opelousas 4-1 32 NR

Others receiving votes: West Feliciana 19, Northwood-Shreveport 9, Leesville 7, Plaquemine 4, Huntington 4, Belle Chasse 4, Cecilia 3, McDonogh 35 1

Class 3A

Team Rec Pts Prv

1. Union Parish (8) 4-1 126 1

2. E.D. White 4-1 117 2

3. University (2) 3-2 104 3

4. Church Point (1) 5-0 102 4

5. Amite 4-1 83 5

6. Madison Prep 3-2 66 6

7. Abbeville 4-1 64 7

8. St. James 4-1 63 8

9. Lake Charles Prep 3-2 39 9

10. Iowa 4-1 33 10

Others receiving votes: John F. Kennedy 18, Carroll 17, Parkview Baptist 14, Sterlington 8, Bogalusa 5.

Class 2A

Team Rec Pts Prv

1. Many (11) 4-0 132 1

2. Newman 4-1 121 2

3. St. Charles 3-2 97 5

4. North Caddo 4-1 83 6

5. Mangham 4-1 78 9

6. Dunham 4-1 75 7

7. Calvary Baptist 3-2 63 8

8. Notre Dame 3-2 59 4

9. Oak Grove 3-2 57 3

10. Episcopal-BR 5-0 40 NR

Others receiving votes: Avoyelles 19, Rosepine 14, Grand Lake 12, Welsh 7, General Trass 1.

Class 1A

Team Rec Pts Prv

1. Homer (9) 4-1 129 2

2. Ouachita Christian (2) 4-1 113 1

3. Logansport 4-1 102 5

4. Vermilion Catholic 5-0 90 6

5. Southern Lab 2-2 83 3

6. Kentwood 4-1 78 4

7. St. Frederick 4-1 61 7

8. Riverside Academy 4-1 58 8

9. Glenbrook Academy 5-0 54 9

10. Catholic-PC 5-0 32 NR

Others receiving votes: Haynesville 29, Ascension Catholic 15, Central Catholic-Morgan City 9, St. Martin’s 3, Cedar Creek 2.

