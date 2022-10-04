This week’s Louisiana Sports Writers Association prep football polls. First-place votes listed in parentheses in front of the records for teams.
Class 5A
Team Rec Pts Prv
1. Destrehan (2) 5-0 120 1
2. Karr (8) 2-3 117 3
3. Catholic-Baton Rouge (1) 4-1 112 2
4. Zachary 3-1 95 4
5. Ruston 4-1 88 5
6. Acadiana 4-1 80 6
7. John Curtis 4-1 61 10
8. Parkway 5-0 46 NR
9. St. Augustine 4-1 40 NR
10. Brother Martin 3-2 29 8
Others receiving votes: Rummel 16, West Monroe 14, Byrd 14, Scotlandville 12, East St. John 8, Southside 7, Carencro 1.
Class 4A
Team Rec Pts Prv
1. Westgate (11) 4-0 132 1
2. Lafayette Christian 4-1 115 3
3. St. Thomas More 4-1 101 4
4. Warren Easton 4-1 92 5
5. Neville 3-2 86 2
6. De La Salle 5-0 63 6
7. Lutcher 4-1 66 7
8. North DeSoto 5-0 50 9
9. Teurlings Catholic 5-0 46 NR
10. Opelousas 4-1 32 NR
Others receiving votes: West Feliciana 19, Northwood-Shreveport 9, Leesville 7, Plaquemine 4, Huntington 4, Belle Chasse 4, Cecilia 3, McDonogh 35 1
Class 3A
Team Rec Pts Prv
1. Union Parish (8) 4-1 126 1
2. E.D. White 4-1 117 2
3. University (2) 3-2 104 3
4. Church Point (1) 5-0 102 4
5. Amite 4-1 83 5
6. Madison Prep 3-2 66 6
7. Abbeville 4-1 64 7
8. St. James 4-1 63 8
9. Lake Charles Prep 3-2 39 9
10. Iowa 4-1 33 10
Others receiving votes: John F. Kennedy 18, Carroll 17, Parkview Baptist 14, Sterlington 8, Bogalusa 5.
Class 2A
Team Rec Pts Prv
1. Many (11) 4-0 132 1
2. Newman 4-1 121 2
3. St. Charles 3-2 97 5
4. North Caddo 4-1 83 6
5. Mangham 4-1 78 9
6. Dunham 4-1 75 7
7. Calvary Baptist 3-2 63 8
8. Notre Dame 3-2 59 4
9. Oak Grove 3-2 57 3
10. Episcopal-BR 5-0 40 NR
Others receiving votes: Avoyelles 19, Rosepine 14, Grand Lake 12, Welsh 7, General Trass 1.
Class 1A
Team Rec Pts Prv
1. Homer (9) 4-1 129 2
2. Ouachita Christian (2) 4-1 113 1
3. Logansport 4-1 102 5
4. Vermilion Catholic 5-0 90 6
5. Southern Lab 2-2 83 3
6. Kentwood 4-1 78 4
7. St. Frederick 4-1 61 7
8. Riverside Academy 4-1 58 8
9. Glenbrook Academy 5-0 54 9
10. Catholic-PC 5-0 32 NR
Others receiving votes: Haynesville 29, Ascension Catholic 15, Central Catholic-Morgan City 9, St. Martin’s 3, Cedar Creek 2.