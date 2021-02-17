Stories about female gymnasts making a seamless transition to pole vaulting are commonly told.
Live Oak’s Clayton Simms offers the flip side. Literally.
“I did gymnastics for five or six years,” Simms said. “People told me if I got out of gymnastics I could try the pole vault and would probably be good about it.”
Simms never thought much about the pole vault until three years ago when he first tried. Now he has three of the nation’s top four indoor marks going into the LHSAA Indoor Championships set for Saturday LSU’s Carl Maddox Field House.
“By the time I stopped doing gymnastics, I had started to outgrow it (physically),” said Simms, who stands 6-foot. “My freshman year I ran cross country and did wrestling.
“I really wasn’t that excited about doing track that spring, but my parents told me I needed to do track to get ready for cross country. After I got out there, I tried pole vault and things took off from there.”
Simms’ first pole vault practice was in February 2018 and by May he was able to clear 12 feet. From there, improvement came by leaps and bounds.
“That summer I improved by like six inches in every meet,” Simms recalled. “My coach told my parents it was crazy because I really did not know what I was doing. I was still learning how to vault.”
Fast-forward three years and Simms certainly knows what he is doing. The University of Kansas signee trains with other vaulters along the I-12 corridor at a facility in Hammond.
Simms’ last notable competition before the pandemic shut down the spring season was a first-place finish in Division I at the LHSAA Indoor meet. He continued to work through the pandemic and by the fall he was looking for chances to compete.
What Simms and other found was a group of meets hosted at pole vault facilities in other states. In November, he competed at an indoor facility in Austin, Texas, and cleared 17 feet, 4 ½ inches, the mark that stands as the nation’s best.
Simms competed in another meet in Austin and one in Alabama before the LHSAA’s indoor season began. He cleared 16-9 ¼ at LSU’s Last Chance Qualifier held two weeks ago.
Despite freezing temperatures, coach Joe Sara’s group of vaulters, including Simms and Hammond High’s Beau Domingue, went through their paces outdoors on Tuesday.
“I asked them, does anybody have it better than us?” Sara said. “You had other groups cancel practices and we had one of our practices of the year.”
Though Simms has a gymnastics background and physical talent, Sara said other things set him apart from other young vaulters. A work ethic and practices in freezing temperatures is just part of the story.
“We jump three days and a week and do different kinds of workouts on the other days,” Sara said. “Clayton is certainly dedicated to that. We also spend a lot of time studying videos of his jumps and jumps other vaulters do.
“When he goes home, he does his homework. He continues to study videos and messages me with questions. I’ve been coaching for 10 years and I’ve never had anyone with his attention to detail.”
Like so many other athletes, Simms is thankful for the LHSAA indoor season and is looking forward to the outdoor season. Despite his success, Simms says he enters Saturday’s meet with one basic goal.
“I’m going for the win,” Simms said. “That is the most important thing.”