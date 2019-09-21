SLAUGHTER — Fourth-ranked Ascension Catholic scored 35 first-quarter points on the way to a 42-0 road win over Slaughter Community Charter in a Class 1A match-up Friday night at SCC.
Two of the three passes Bryce Leonard completed resulted in touchdowns and Jai Williams accounted for four TDs for the Bulldogs (3-0). Leonard finished three of six for 130 yards.
The scoring opened with a 73-yard TD pass from Leonard to Williams. Leonard’s other TD pass was a 25-yarder to Joel Landry.
Williams, a two-time all-state player, had TD runs of 23, 35 and 31 yards for ACHS, the Division IV select runner-up the last two years.
Austin Eldridge had 92 yards on 10 carries to lead Slaughter (0-3).
GLEN OAKS 14, THRIVE ACADEMY 8: At GOHS, the Class 3A Panthers notched their first win since 2017. Quarterback Ty’Rich Cox scored both TDs for GOHS (1-2) — one on a 70-yard run and the other on a three-yard sneak.
Both TDs followed big defensive plays. The first of two interceptions by TaVoris Harris set up Cox’s 70-yard scoring run.
Freshman Kendrick Johnson sacked the Thrive quarterback to force a fumble and then returned the fumble 47 yards to set up Cox’s second TD run. Class 1A Thrive is 1-2.
LIVE OAK 29, WEST FELICIANA 0: In Bains, Class 5A LOHS (3-0) dominated play, rolling up 237 yards of offense, while limited host to just 15 yards.
Four Eagles scored one TD each, including running back Kee Hawkins, who ran for 84 yards on 14 carries. Byron Smith caught a 24-yard TD pass from Rhett Rosevear, who also ran for a TD.
Bennett Clement completed 6 of 12 passes for 42 yards for Class 3A WFHS (0-3).
TARA 20, NORTHEAST 12: In Pride, Darren Nelson scored two TDs to help Class 4A Tara (2-1) to its second straight victory.
Nelson opened the scoring with an 88-yard kickoff return for touchdown and later tied the game with a 35-yard TD run in the third period. Jaylon Lathers scored the game-winning TD on a two-yard run in the fourth quarter.
Keilan Harrell scored on an 86-yard kickoff return) for 2A Northeast (0-3).
ST. THOMAS MORE 51, PLAQUEMINE 16: Jazz Provo and Kobe Major each scored a TD for Plaquemine (1-2) in its game against top-ranked STM (3-0) in Lafayette.
Provo caught a 24-yard TD pass, while Major scored on a 26-yard run for the Green Devils. Caleb Holstein threw four TD passes to lead St. Thomas More.