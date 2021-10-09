Games start at 7 p.m. unless otherwise listed.
Thursday
Class 5A/4A
McKinley (5-5A) vs. Catholic (5-5A) at Olympia Stadium
Plaquemine (7-4A) at Broadmoor (7-4A)
Woodlawn (5-5A) vs. St. Amant (5-5A) at Dutchtown
White Castle (7-1A) vs. East Iberville (7-1A) at Plaquemine's Canova Stadium
Class 3A and below
Houma Christian (11-2A) vs. Thrive Academy (6-1A) at McKinley
Friday
Class 5A/4A
Central (4-5A) at Scotlandville (4-5A)
Walker (4-5A) at Live Oak (4-5A)
Zachary (4-5A) at Denham Springs (4-5A)
Dutchtown (5-5A) vs. East Ascension (5-5A) at Dutchtown
Livonia (6-4A) at Opelousas (6-4A)
Ascension Catholic (7-1A) vs. St. Michael (7-4A) at Olympia Stadium
Liberty (7-4A) vs. Tara (7-4A) at Glen Oaks
Belaire (7-4A) at Istrouma (7-4A)
Class 3A and below
Baker (7-3A) at Brusly (7-3A)
Collegiate Baton Rouge (7-3A) at Parkview Baptist (7-3A)
Mentorship Academy (7-3A) at West Feliciana (7-3A)
University (7-3A) vs. Madison Prep (7-3A) at Memorial Stadium
St. James (9-3A) vs. Donaldsonville (9-3A) at Plaquemine’s Canova Stadium
Berwick (9-3A) at Lutcher (9-3A)
Albany (8-3A) at Jewel Sumner (8-3A)
Capitol (8-2A) vs. East Feliciana (8-2A) at East Feliciana Middle School
Dunham (8-2A) at Episcopal (8-2A)
Northeast (8-2A) at Port Allen (8-2A)
Springfield (9-2A) at St. Martin’s (9-2A)
Catholic-PC (5-1A) at Opelousas Catholic (5-1A)
Central Private (6-1A) at Slaughter Community Charter (6-1A)
Southern Lab (7-1A) at Ascension Episcopal (7-2A)
St. John (7-1A) at Ascension Christian (7-1A)