BR.eawalker.100121 HS 292.JPG

From left, Walker High School Marine Corps JROTC Cpl. August Perez, Capt. Danny Rodriguez, Lt. Evan Riggins and Sgt. Mark Clavier stand at midfield as Rodriguez presents the colors during the National Anthem before kickoff between Walker and East Ascension, Thursday, September 30, 2021, at Walker High School in Walker, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

Games start at 7 p.m. unless otherwise listed.

Thursday

Class 5A/4A

McKinley (5-5A) vs. Catholic (5-5A) at Olympia Stadium

Plaquemine (7-4A) at Broadmoor (7-4A)

Woodlawn (5-5A) vs. St. Amant (5-5A) at Dutchtown

White Castle (7-1A) vs. East Iberville (7-1A) at Plaquemine's Canova Stadium

Class 3A and below

Houma Christian (11-2A) vs. Thrive Academy (6-1A) at McKinley

Friday

Class 5A/4A

Central (4-5A) at Scotlandville (4-5A)

Walker (4-5A) at Live Oak (4-5A)

Zachary (4-5A) at Denham Springs (4-5A)

Dutchtown (5-5A) vs. East Ascension (5-5A) at Dutchtown

Livonia (6-4A) at Opelousas (6-4A)

Ascension Catholic (7-1A) vs. St. Michael (7-4A) at Olympia Stadium

Liberty (7-4A) vs. Tara (7-4A) at Glen Oaks

Belaire (7-4A) at Istrouma (7-4A)

Class 3A and below

Baker (7-3A) at Brusly (7-3A)

Collegiate Baton Rouge (7-3A) at Parkview Baptist (7-3A)

Mentorship Academy (7-3A) at West Feliciana (7-3A)

University (7-3A) vs. Madison Prep (7-3A) at Memorial Stadium

St. James (9-3A) vs. Donaldsonville (9-3A) at Plaquemine’s Canova Stadium

Berwick (9-3A) at Lutcher (9-3A)

Albany (8-3A) at Jewel Sumner (8-3A)

Capitol (8-2A) vs. East Feliciana (8-2A) at East Feliciana Middle School

Dunham (8-2A) at Episcopal (8-2A)

Northeast (8-2A) at Port Allen (8-2A)

Springfield (9-2A) at St. Martin’s (9-2A)

Catholic-PC (5-1A) at Opelousas Catholic (5-1A)

Central Private (6-1A) at Slaughter Community Charter (6-1A)

Southern Lab (7-1A) at Ascension Episcopal (7-2A)

St. John (7-1A) at Ascension Christian (7-1A)

