Bidistrict
Division I nonselect
Benton 41, Ponchatoula 7
Denham Springs 39, Covington 6
Dutchtown 42, Parkway 8
East Ascension 37, West Ouachita 0
East St. John 29, Walker 28
Haughton 36, Airline 26
Northshore 21, Salmen 14
Ouachita Parish 35, Hahnville 21
Slidell 55, Hammond 22
West Monroe 45, Chalmette 6
Westgate 35, Belle Chasse 14
Zachary 42, St. Amant 7
Division I select
Acadiana 70, Riverdale 0
Alexandria 42, McKinley 0
Brother Martin 45, Woodlawn (BR) 20
Captain Shreve 36, Tioga 27
Jesuit 45, Huntington 9
Rummel 31, Ehret 24
Scotlandville 43, East Jefferson 0
St. Paul's 24, Holy Cross 21
Division II nonselect
Abbeville 36, Brusly 14
Breaux Bridge 21, Carroll 17
Cecilia 35, Franklinton 28
Church Point 62, Rayne43
Erath 34, Eunice 30
Iota 28, Northwest 0
Jennings 28, Plaquemine 25
Lakeshore 27, Albany 8
Leesville 42, Pearl River 14
Lutcher 42, Wossman 12
North Vermilion 35, Franklin Parish 28, 2OT
Division II select
Carver 15, Booker T. Washington 8
Evangel Christian 60, Istrouma 0
Hannan 34, Kenner Discovery 20
Helen Cox 24, St. Michael 21
McDonogh #35 28, Peabody 24
St. Louis 23, Northside 0
Vandebilt Catholic def. Landry, forfeit
Division III nonselect
Amite 54, Rayville 0
Avoyelles 60, Lakeside 0
Berwick 38, Sumner 26
Jena 26, Mansfield 8
Loreauville 50, Vidalia 6
Patterson 44, Port Allen 28
Richwood 12, Caldwell Parish 8
Rosepine 34, Red River 6
St. Helena 29, South Plaquemines 20
Sterlington 37, Baker 0
Westlake 26, Pine 24
Winnfield 27, Mamou 0
Division III select
Ascension Episcopal 43, Patrick Taylor 0
Country Day 34, Green Oaks 12
Lake Charles College Prep 26, Catholic-New Iberia 7
Loyola Prep 61, St. Thomas Aquinas 14
Northlake Christian 40, Houma Christian 7
Parkview Baptist 31, Holy Savior Menard 0
S. B. Wright 28, D'Arbonne Woods 21
Division IV nonselect
Arcadia 26, Lake Arthur 0
Delhi 34, Jeanerette 6
East Feliciana 48, Elton 0
General Trass 56, East Beauregard 46
Grand Lake 41, LaSalle 20
Haynesville 44, East Iberville 6
Logansport 36, Jonesboro-Hodge 6
Oak Grove 52, Centerville 8
Oakdale 30, Franklin 20
Oberlin 50, Gueydan 26
Welsh 44, Varnado 8
White Castle 44, Delcambre 21
Division IV select
Ascension Catholic 49, Lincoln Preparatory School 6
Catholic-Pointe Coupee 50, Central Private 6
Cedar Creek 30, Slaughter 0
Delhi Charter 40, St. John 0
Hanson Memorial 48, Delta Charter 46
Opelousas Catholic 54, St. Edmund 20
Sacred Heart 32, Covenant Christian 8
Southern Lab 66, River Oaks 7