Denham Springs High RB Ray McKneely (5) weaves his way to a touchdown in the first half of their Division I nonselect football playoff game Friday in Denham Springs. Denham led 15-6 at the half

 PHOTO BY PATRICK DENNIS

Bidistrict

Division I nonselect

Benton 41, Ponchatoula 7

Denham Springs 39, Covington 6

Dutchtown 42, Parkway 8

East Ascension 37, West Ouachita 0

East St. John 29, Walker 28

Haughton 36, Airline 26

Northshore 21, Salmen 14

Ouachita Parish 35, Hahnville 21

Slidell 55, Hammond 22

West Monroe 45, Chalmette 6

Westgate 35, Belle Chasse 14

Zachary 42, St. Amant 7

Division I select

Acadiana 70, Riverdale 0

Alexandria 42, McKinley 0

Brother Martin 45, Woodlawn (BR) 20

Captain Shreve 36, Tioga 27

Jesuit 45, Huntington 9

Rummel 31, Ehret 24

Scotlandville 43, East Jefferson 0

St. Paul's 24, Holy Cross 21

Division II nonselect

Abbeville 36, Brusly 14

Breaux Bridge 21, Carroll 17

Cecilia 35, Franklinton 28

Church Point 62, Rayne43

Erath 34, Eunice 30

Iota 28, Northwest 0

Jennings 28, Plaquemine 25

Lakeshore 27, Albany 8

Leesville 42, Pearl River 14

Lutcher 42, Wossman 12

North Vermilion 35, Franklin Parish 28, 2OT

Division II select

Carver 15, Booker T. Washington 8

Evangel Christian 60, Istrouma 0

Hannan 34, Kenner Discovery 20

Helen Cox 24, St. Michael 21

McDonogh #35 28, Peabody 24

St. Louis 23, Northside 0

Vandebilt Catholic def. Landry, forfeit

Division III nonselect

Amite 54, Rayville 0

Avoyelles 60, Lakeside 0

Berwick 38, Sumner 26

Jena 26, Mansfield 8

Loreauville 50, Vidalia 6

Patterson 44, Port Allen 28

Richwood 12, Caldwell Parish 8

Rosepine 34, Red River 6

St. Helena 29, South Plaquemines 20

Sterlington 37, Baker 0

Westlake 26, Pine 24

Winnfield 27, Mamou 0

Division III select

Ascension Episcopal 43, Patrick Taylor 0

Country Day 34, Green Oaks 12

Lake Charles College Prep 26, Catholic-New Iberia 7

Loyola Prep 61, St. Thomas Aquinas 14

Northlake Christian 40, Houma Christian 7

Parkview Baptist 31, Holy Savior Menard 0

S. B. Wright 28, D'Arbonne Woods 21

Division IV nonselect

Arcadia 26, Lake Arthur 0

Delhi 34, Jeanerette 6

East Feliciana 48, Elton 0

General Trass 56, East Beauregard 46

Grand Lake 41, LaSalle 20

Haynesville 44, East Iberville 6

Logansport 36, Jonesboro-Hodge 6

Oak Grove 52, Centerville 8

Oakdale 30, Franklin 20

Oberlin 50, Gueydan 26

Welsh 44, Varnado 8

White Castle 44, Delcambre 21

Division IV select

Ascension Catholic 49, Lincoln Preparatory School 6

Catholic-Pointe Coupee 50, Central Private 6

Cedar Creek 30, Slaughter 0

Delhi Charter 40, St. John 0

Hanson Memorial 48, Delta Charter 46

Opelousas Catholic 54, St. Edmund 20

Sacred Heart 32, Covenant Christian 8

Southern Lab 66, River Oaks 7

