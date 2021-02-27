The names and faces are different, but Walker High coach Anthony Schiro concedes there should be some familiarity when his team travels to take on No. 32 seed Thibodaux in the Class 5A boys basketball playoffs.
“You don’t have the same players, but you do have the same coaches,” Schiro said. “So, you should have teams that do some of the same things they did a couple of years ago.
“And the coaching styles should be the same. We do expect them to be prepared and well coached.”
The two teams met just two years ago in the Class 5A title game won by Thibodaux, 70-60. The Tigers of coach Tony Clark pulled off the biggest upset of the LHSAA’s first round, ousting No. 2 West Monroe 64-62 Friday. That win made Thibodaux (11-12) the home team for its rematch with No. 15 Walker (18-9). Game time is set for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The Walker-Thibodaux game is one of the intriguing match-ups as the boys basketball playoffs continue and girls basketball teams begin their LHSAA tourney Monday with semifinals in Hammond and Lake Charles.
Defending champion Doyle (27-4) of Class 2A is the first local team set to play at the LHSAA tourney Hammond. The top-seeded Tigers face No. 5 Avoyelles Public Charter (26-6) at 5 p.m. Monday at SLU’s University Center.
Around the rim
Fresh off its first playoff win in 14 years, No. 12 Central (20-6) travels to No. 5 Bonnabel for a 7 p.m. Tuesday game. Bonnbel was the 5A runner-up last season.
Third-seeded Zachary (22-6) will host No. 14 East St. John (23-7), a team coached by Antonio Broadway, who coached at several area schools, including False River Academy most recently.
Meanwhile, No. 13 East Ascension (12-12) looks to make 13 a lucky number. The Spartans snapped a two-game losing streak with their bidistrict win over District 5-5A rival Woodlawn and now they travel to fourth-seeded Hahnville (19-3).
J.P. Piper, the former head coach at The Dunham School and Nicholls State, notched a notable win with Lutcher. The 18th-seeded Bulldogs (13-4) beat Union Parish 87-60 and host No. 2 Wossman (23-2) in Class 3A next.
First-year White Castle coach Dawan Carter makes his playoff debut as his third-seeded Bulldogs (19-7) host No. 19 Lincoln Prep (6-12) Tuesday.
Seeking history
Second-seeded Episcopal (23-4) has a chance to make history in its Division III girls basketball semifinal against defending champion St. Thomas Aquinas (21-7).
The Knights did not advance past the semifinals in their other LHSAA tourney appearances in 2006 and 2007. EHS coach Taylor Mims Wharton played on those teams.
Game time is set for 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles for Episcopal and STA.