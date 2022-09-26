When you have a high-profile player like Trey’Dez Green, people are watching. That fact played an unusual role in East Feliciana’s 44-42 come-from-behind win over Jewel Sumner.
Chandler Wilson scored on a 12-yard run with 1:13 remaining and John Dawson ran for the game-winning two-point conversion to close out the nondistrict game played in Clinton.
“We’ve played some good games, but the thing about this one is that it teaches kids how to win,” EFHS coach Darius Matthews said. “We were in almost the exact same situation the week before with Kentwood but we were not able to get the play we needed.
"We had not been able to win those type of games. Hopefully, this gives us the drive and confidence we need as the season goes on.”
With the win, the Class 2A Tigers (2-2) provide one of two East Feliciana Parish football Week 4 stories of note. Class 2A EFHS travels to play 4A Livonia (1-3) Friday.
Meanwhile, Class 1A Slaughter Community Charter (4-0) seeks its fifth straight win, a situation first-year head coach Patrick Clarkston understands.
What about Trey’Dez?
Green, the Tigers’ 6-foot-8 receiver/basketball standout has 18 catches for 318 yards and three TDs on the season. Matthews said Green’s presence helped open up things for other players.
Wilson is one of those players. He is averaging 8.8 yards per carry and has scored four TDs. Quarterback Mills Dawson has passed for 830 yards and seven TDs while completing 58 percent of his passes.
“One of the toughest things for a team to learn is how to overcome adversity,” Matthews said. “You have to be able to do that and just play hard for four quarters.”
EFHS finished with 285 yards of total offense and 481 total yards with 196 yards in kick returns factored in. Green finished with four catches for 52 yards and one TD.
Knights’ big night
Class 1A Slaughter hosts nearby EBR foe Northeast (2-2) Friday for a game which also is homecoming.
Clarkston faced the same situation in 2018 as head coach at Opelousas-based Westminster Christian.
“It was homecoming and we were 4-0 and playing against the school I coached at before, Highland Baptist,” Clarkston said. “They played a great game against us … but I still think it is one we could have won.
“Homecoming always scares me. There are a lot of emotions and a lot going on. I like this group of seniors. When we had our first team meetings about this week all they talked about was taking care of business. That matters”
The Knights scored an impressive 44-16 win over Springfield, a previously unbeaten Class 2A team on the road in Week 4. Marrion Perry ran for 176 yards on 19 carries and scored one TD for Slaughter. Jayden Lavespere is a leader along the offensive-defensive lines.
The Knights controlled the tempo vs. Springfield and never had to punt. Clarkston was previously the defensive coordinator but moved to the offensive coordinator this year.
Facing Northeast comes with an additional caveat. The Vikings are coached by Devyn Baker Sr., who was the Slaughter’s head football coach as the program moved up from the non-football Class B ranks.
“Last week I was very impressed with our intensity and how we handled adversity,” Clarkston said. “We need to continue to go all out for the entire game.”