Class 5A-4A
Outstanding Player
Lainee Bailey, Walker
Bailey was one of the BR area’s breakout stars in 2021. She led the Wildcats to the Class 5A quarterfinals with a 22-2 record in the circle, 187 strikeouts and a 1.37 ERA. Bailey also batted .522 with 20 home runs and 43 RBI.
Coach of the Year
Hali Westmoreland Fletcher, Walker
Fletcher coached WHS to a 27-5 record, along with a District 4-5A title, a No. 4 playoff seeding position and a berth in the Class 5A quarterfinals.
Ryann Schexnayder
Walker, pitcher
Played a key role for Walker with 1.94 ERA in 45 innings pitched.
Addison Jackson
St. Amant, pitcher
Led SAHS to the quarterfinals with a 25-3 record and 235 strikeouts.
Cailyn Heyl
Central, pitcher
Finished 17-4 record with a 1.81 ERA and 160 strikeouts for Central.
Brynne Songy
Dutchtown, Catcher
Batted .364 with four home runs and 32 RBI for the Griffins of 5-5A.
Kayce Bennett
Live Oak, Catcher
Drove in 48 runs and also had a .491 batting average for LOHS.
Haleigh Pourciau
Walker, infielder
Batted .360 and hit eight home runs with 31 RBI for WHS.
Caitlyn Riche
Walker, infielder
Hit 17 home runs, compiled 41 RBI with a .368 batting average.
Julia Kramer
St. Amant, infielder
Batted .491, including 17 doubles, five home runs and 35 RBI.
Alix Franklin
St. Amant, infielder
Had a .429 batting average with seven home runs and 27 RBI.
Chloee Magee
Live Oak, infielder
Stole 37 bases, scored 58 runs and batted .559 for the Eagles.
Gyvan Hammons
Walker, outfielder
Hit .455 with 16 extra base hits, 26 RBI and 14 stolen bases.
Katelyn Bessonette
Dutchtown, outfielder
Helped lead the Griffins with 24 RBI and a .409 batting average.
Bailee Avants
Zachary, outfielder
Powered the Broncos with a .456 average and 24 stolen bases.
Destiney Gary
Central, outfielder
Hit five home runs and batted .409 for the Wildcats of 4-5A.
Morgan Lavergne
Central, Utility
Had a .429 average and hit five home runs for the Wildcats.
Bella Barnes
Central, utility
Finished with a .449 batting average and hit eight home runs.
Anna Jones
Dutchtown, utility
Batted .436 with a .471 on-base percentage and 15 RBI.
Katie Vandermark
Live Oak, utility
Drove in 35 runs, scored 32 runs and had a .398 average.
Autumn Vessier
Central, utility
Played catcher for the Wildcats and hit eight home runs.
Shaun Leiva
Live Oak, Utility
Batted .556 with 44 runs scored, 26 RBI and 25 stolen bases.
Alexis Richardson
Denham Springs, Utility
Led DSHS with a .468 average and a .541 on-base percentage.
Second team
Pitcher – Allie Morales, Plaquemine, Sidney Dunham, Dutchtown, Maddie West, Dutchtown; Catcher – Sophie Smith, St. Amant; Infield -- Madi Mitchell, Dutchtown, Kassidy Hood, Dutchtown, Shelby Whittington, St. Amant, Haylee Tullier, Plaquemine; Outfield – Madison Martin, Zachary, Emma Hunt, Live Oak, Carmen Dixon, St. Amant, Mary Beth Zeller, St. Amant.
Class 3A and below
Outstanding Players
Blaire Bizette, Catholic-PC
Bizette led the Hornets to a Division IV runner-up finish in multiple ways. She was 16-4 in the circle with 142 strikeouts and a 1.29 ERA. At the plate, Bizette batted .500 with a .627 on-base percentage and hit 10 home runs with 38 RBI.
Taylor Douglas, Holden
Douglas also made her mark in more ways than one while leading Holden to a fourth straight Class B title. She hit 27 home runs and drove in 61 RBI with a .547 batting average. In the circle, she was 26-8 and struck out 173.
Coach of the Year
Lauren Doucet, Catholic-PC
Doucet’s revamped lineup featured multiple new starters, but the result was much the same. The Hornets finished 24-8 and were the LHSAA’s Division IV runners-up.
Marley Olivier
Doyle, Pitcher
Led the Tigers to the 2A title game with a 17-3 record and a 2.55 ERA.
Madison Gautreau
Ascension Christian, Pitcher
Was 10-8 and helped the Lions to their first LHSAA tourney berth.
Hallie Dupre
Ascension Christian, Catcher
The Lions’ power broker hit .500 with 11 home runs and 41 RBI.
Katie Salling
Parkview Baptist, catcher
Batted .483 for the Division II Eagles with 10 home runs and 36 RBI.
Elise Jones
Doyle, infielder
Contributed a .418 batting average with eight home runs and 31 RBI.
Madison Watson
Parkview Baptist, infielder
Had a .455 batting average that included seven home runs and 33 RBI.
Britt Bourgoyne
Brusly, infielder
Anchored the infield for the 3A Panthers and hit .415 with 31 RBI.
Addison Harvey
University, infielder
Led Division II Cubs by hitting .692 with a .758 on-base percentage.
Olivia Barnes
Holden, infielder
Played shortstop and batted .514 for the Class B Rockets with 22 RBI.
Addison Contorno
Doyle, outfielder
Breakout performer hit .521 with six home runs and 45 RBI for DHS.
Madison Diaville
Doyle, outfielder
Had a .433 batting average, five home runs and 38 RBI for 2A Tigers.
Laila Clark
Brusly, outfielder
Hit .439 with 6 home runs, 31 RBI and 37 runs scored for the Panthers.
Gracie Duffy
Holden, outfielder
Finished with 11 home runs, 49 RBI and batted .466 for the Rockets.
Kynleigh Rhymer
St. John, Utility
Was 9-4 in the circle and batted .547 with 19 RBI for the Eagles.
Kassidy Rivero
Doyle, Utility
Eighth-grader made a huge impact with 10 home runs and 38 RBI.
Layla Thompson
Ascension Christian, Utility
Had a .382 batting average with five home runs and 15 RBI for ACH.
Brycyn Brown
Parkview Baptist, Utility
Batted .516 and scored 36 runs for the Eagles, along with 21 RBI.
Kacey Breithaupt
Holden, Utility
Finished with a .427 batting average, three home runs and 34 RBI.
Taylor Bonaventure
Catholic-PC, Utility
Played first base and hit .484 with four home runs and 45 RBI.
Second team
Pitcher – Amelia Bouvier, Brusly; Catchers – Joelle Leblanc, Catholic-PC, Cassidy Cannella, St. John; Infield -- Anna Catherine Caballero, St. John, Mackenzie Marroy, Ascension Catholic, Jaci Van Norden, Parkview, Claire Suter, Brusly; Annslee Bourgeois, Episcopal; Outfield: Ali Mancuso, St. John; Emma Fabre, Brusly; Hannah Dugas, Catholic-PC, Isabelle Guerin, Catholic-PC, Shelby Taylor, Doyle.
Teams selected by local, area coaches