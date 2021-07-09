Class 5A-4A

Outstanding Player

Lainee Bailey, Walker

Bailey was one of the BR area’s breakout stars in 2021. She led the Wildcats to the Class 5A quarterfinals with a 22-2 record in the circle, 187 strikeouts and a 1.37 ERA. Bailey also batted .522 with 20 home runs and 43 RBI.

Coach of the Year

Hali Westmoreland Fletcher, Walker

Fletcher coached WHS to a 27-5 record, along with a District 4-5A title, a No. 4 playoff seeding position and a berth in the Class 5A quarterfinals.

Ryann Schexnayder

Walker, pitcher

Played a key role for Walker with 1.94 ERA in 45 innings pitched.

Addison Jackson

St. Amant, pitcher

Led SAHS to the quarterfinals with a 25-3 record and 235 strikeouts.

Cailyn Heyl

Central, pitcher

Finished 17-4 record with a 1.81 ERA and 160 strikeouts for Central.

Brynne Songy

Dutchtown, Catcher

Batted .364 with four home runs and 32 RBI for the Griffins of 5-5A.

Kayce Bennett

Live Oak, Catcher

Drove in 48 runs and also had a .491 batting average for LOHS.

Haleigh Pourciau

Walker, infielder

Batted .360 and hit eight home runs with 31 RBI for WHS.

Caitlyn Riche

Walker, infielder

Hit 17 home runs, compiled 41 RBI with a .368 batting average.

Julia Kramer

St. Amant, infielder

Batted .491, including 17 doubles, five home runs and 35 RBI.

Alix Franklin

St. Amant, infielder

Had a .429 batting average with seven home runs and 27 RBI.

Chloee Magee

Live Oak, infielder

Stole 37 bases, scored 58 runs and batted .559 for the Eagles.

Gyvan Hammons

Walker, outfielder

Hit .455 with 16 extra base hits, 26 RBI and 14 stolen bases.

Katelyn Bessonette

Dutchtown, outfielder

Helped lead the Griffins with 24 RBI and a .409 batting average.

Bailee Avants

Zachary, outfielder

Powered the Broncos with a .456 average and 24 stolen bases.

Destiney Gary

Central, outfielder

Hit five home runs and batted .409 for the Wildcats of 4-5A.

Morgan Lavergne

Central, Utility

Had a .429 average and hit five home runs for the Wildcats.

Bella Barnes

Central, utility

Finished with a .449 batting average and hit eight home runs.

Anna Jones

Dutchtown, utility

Batted .436 with a .471 on-base percentage and 15 RBI.

Katie Vandermark

Live Oak, utility

Drove in 35 runs, scored 32 runs and had a .398 average.

Autumn Vessier

Central, utility

Played catcher for the Wildcats and hit eight home runs.

Shaun Leiva

Live Oak, Utility

Batted .556 with 44 runs scored, 26 RBI and 25 stolen bases.

Alexis Richardson

Denham Springs, Utility

Led DSHS with a .468 average and a .541 on-base percentage.

Second team

Pitcher – Allie Morales, Plaquemine, Sidney Dunham, Dutchtown, Maddie West, Dutchtown; Catcher – Sophie Smith, St. Amant; Infield -- Madi Mitchell, Dutchtown, Kassidy Hood, Dutchtown, Shelby Whittington, St. Amant, Haylee Tullier, Plaquemine; Outfield – Madison Martin, Zachary, Emma Hunt, Live Oak, Carmen Dixon, St. Amant, Mary Beth Zeller, St. Amant.

Class 3A and below

Outstanding Players

Blaire Bizette, Catholic-PC

Bizette led the Hornets to a Division IV runner-up finish in multiple ways. She was 16-4 in the circle with 142 strikeouts and a 1.29 ERA. At the plate, Bizette batted .500 with a .627 on-base percentage and hit 10 home runs with 38 RBI.

Taylor Douglas, Holden

Douglas also made her mark in more ways than one while leading Holden to a fourth straight Class B title. She hit 27 home runs and drove in 61 RBI with a .547 batting average. In the circle, she was 26-8 and struck out 173.

Coach of the Year

Lauren Doucet, Catholic-PC

Doucet’s revamped lineup featured multiple new starters, but the result was much the same. The Hornets finished 24-8 and were the LHSAA’s Division IV runners-up.

Marley Olivier

Doyle, Pitcher

Led the Tigers to the 2A title game with a 17-3 record and a 2.55 ERA.

Madison Gautreau

Ascension Christian, Pitcher

Was 10-8 and helped the Lions to their first LHSAA tourney berth.

Hallie Dupre

Ascension Christian, Catcher

The Lions’ power broker hit .500 with 11 home runs and 41 RBI.

Katie Salling

Parkview Baptist, catcher

Batted .483 for the Division II Eagles with 10 home runs and 36 RBI.

Elise Jones

Doyle, infielder

Contributed a .418 batting average with eight home runs and 31 RBI.

Madison Watson

Parkview Baptist, infielder

Had a .455 batting average that included seven home runs and 33 RBI.

Britt Bourgoyne

Brusly, infielder

Anchored the infield for the 3A Panthers and hit .415 with 31 RBI.

Addison Harvey

University, infielder

Led Division II Cubs by hitting .692 with a .758 on-base percentage.

Olivia Barnes

Holden, infielder

Played shortstop and batted .514 for the Class B Rockets with 22 RBI.

Addison Contorno

Doyle, outfielder

Breakout performer hit .521 with six home runs and 45 RBI for DHS.

Madison Diaville

Doyle, outfielder

Had a .433 batting average, five home runs and 38 RBI for 2A Tigers.

Laila Clark

Brusly, outfielder

Hit .439 with 6 home runs, 31 RBI and 37 runs scored for the Panthers.

Gracie Duffy

Holden, outfielder

Finished with 11 home runs, 49 RBI and batted .466 for the Rockets.

Kynleigh Rhymer

St. John, Utility

Was 9-4 in the circle and batted .547 with 19 RBI for the Eagles.

Kassidy Rivero

Doyle, Utility

Eighth-grader made a huge impact with 10 home runs and 38 RBI.

Layla Thompson

Ascension Christian, Utility

Had a .382 batting average with five home runs and 15 RBI for ACH.

Brycyn Brown

Parkview Baptist, Utility

Batted .516 and scored 36 runs for the Eagles, along with 21 RBI.

Kacey Breithaupt

Holden, Utility

Finished with a .427 batting average, three home runs and 34 RBI.

Taylor Bonaventure

Catholic-PC, Utility

Played first base and hit .484 with four home runs and 45 RBI.

Second team

Pitcher – Amelia Bouvier, Brusly; Catchers – Joelle Leblanc, Catholic-PC, Cassidy Cannella, St. John; Infield -- Anna Catherine Caballero, St. John, Mackenzie Marroy, Ascension Catholic, Jaci Van Norden, Parkview, Claire Suter, Brusly; Annslee Bourgeois, Episcopal; Outfield: Ali Mancuso, St. John; Emma Fabre, Brusly; Hannah Dugas, Catholic-PC, Isabelle Guerin, Catholic-PC, Shelby Taylor, Doyle.

Teams selected by local, area coaches

