THE SUPER DOZEN

BRYTON CONSTANTIN

School: University

Position: Outside linebacker

Vitals: 6-3, 210 pounds

Constantin had another great season for the Division II champion Cubs, compiling 103.5 total tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and two blocked kicks. He also played in the Under Armour All-Star game.

Up next: Signed with Clemson

State overall rank: No. 11

National overall rank: No. 171

TYRION DAVIS-PRICE

School: Southern Lab

Position: Running back

Vitals: 6-1, 230 pounds

Davis-Price made his final prep season memorable by leading the Kittens to the Division IV semifinals with 2,556 yards on 187 carries with 29 touchdowns. Davis-Price, who played the All-American Bowl all-star game, also had 246 receiving yards.

Up next: Signed with LSU

State overall rank: No. 7

National overall rank: No. 139

JOHN EMERY

School: Destrehan

Position: Running back

Vitals: 5-11, 202 pounds

Emery is a dynamic athlete who has an argument as the top running back in the nation in the Class of 2019. After an injury-shortened junior campaign, the LSU signee, who was previously committed to Georgia, racked up 1,683 rushing yards on 218 carries for 26 touchdowns to lead the District 7-5A champs to the Class 5A state semifinals.

Up next: Signed with LSU

State overall rank: No. 2

National overall rank: No. 13

CHRISTIAN HARRIS

School: University

Position: Inside linebacker

Vitals: 6-2, 235 pounds

Ever hear the story about a recruit ranked nationally at a position he did not play until the All-American Bowl? That is Harris’ story. He played safety, wide receiver, returned kicks and earned Class 3A all-state honors as an athlete, thanks to 503 return yards and 527 receiving yards for the Division II champion Cubs.

Up next: Signed with Alabama

State overall rank: No. 5

National overall rank: No. 110

DEVONTA LEE

School: Amite

Position: Wide receiver

Vitals: 6-2, 212 pounds

Lee, a big, physical receiver that reminds some of former Lutcher High and LSU star Jarvis Landry, helped the Warriors win a Class 2A title with 42 catches and 22 total touchdowns. He also was equally physical on defense with 55 total tackles and seven interceptions.

Up next: Undecided

State overall rank: No. 10

National overall rank: No. 168

TREY PALMER

School: Kentwood

Position: Wide receiver

Vitals: 6-0, 180 pounds

A two-way standout, Palmer led Kentwood to the Class 1A title and was voted the LSWA’s 1A MVP on defense with 86 tackles. He also is an explosive receiver who had 1,582 all-purpose yards and 15 touchdowns, including 36 catches for 956 yards and nine scores.

Up next: Signed with LSU

State overall rank: No. 6

National overall rank: No. 112

RAY PARKER

School: Ruston

Position: Offensive tackle

Vitals: 6-5, 285 pounds

Parker is another player who is projected to play a different position in college. He played tight end for the Class 5A Bearcats and caught 22 passes for 360 yards and three touchdowns. Though some schools pitched playing tight end at the next level to Parker, he is expected to excel at tackle.

Up next: Committed to LSU

State overall rank: No. 8

National overall rank: No. 156

DONTE STARKS

School: John Ehret

Position: Inside linebacker

Vitals: 6-1, 215 pounds

Honored as an Under Armour All-America Game selection, Starks flew across the field during his senior season after moving back from Mississippi. He recorded 129 tackles, including 17 for a loss and 7.5 sacks, leading John Ehret to 12 consecutive wins, a District 8-5A title and a trip to the Class 5A state semifinals.

Up next: Signed with LSU

State overall rank: No. 9

National overall rank: No. 162

ISHMAEL SOPSHER

School: Amite

Position: Defensive tackle

Vitals: 6-4, 330 pounds

Sopsher is one of nation’s top unsigned seniors going into the traditional national signing day. He claimed a fourth all-state honor from the LSWA and was at the heart of a talented defense that set the tone as the Warriors won a Class 2A title in convincing fashion. Sopsher finished with 42 tackles, 22 tackles for loss and eight sacks as a senior.

Up next: Undecided

State overall rank: No. 3

National overall rank: No. 47

DEREK STINGLEY JR.

School: The Dunham School

Position: Cornerback

Vitals: 6-1 1/2, 190 pounds

Stingley enrolled at LSU this month with a ton of accolades, including Gatorade National Player of the Year finalist, Louisiana’s Mr. Football, All-Metro MVP for Class 3A and below and Class 2A MVP. He did not give up a touchdown pass in his five varsity seasons and corralled 27 career interceptions. Stingley also had 14 career kick returns for scores.

Up next: Signed with LSU

State overall rank: No. 1

National overall rank: No. 3

KARDELL THOMAS

School: Southern Lab

Position: Offensive guard

Vitals: 6-4, 350 pounds

Dubbed “Mr. Pancake” based on his blocking prowess early in his prep career, Thomas also helped lead Southern Lab to the Division IV semifinals with his rare mix of strength and speed. He is among the nation’s top-rated offensive guard prospects and also played in the All-American Bowl.

Up next: Signed with LSU

State overall rank: No. 4

National overall rank: No. 97

MAKIYA TONGUE

School: University

Position: Athlete

Vitals: 6-2, 215 pounds

Tongue is a player who oozes talent and potential with his size and athletic ability. With the balance and talent the Division II champion Cubs had, he had to pick his spots to make key plays and finished the season with 21 catches for 249 yards and three touchdowns.

Up next: Signed with Georgia

State overall rank: No. 12

National overall rank: No. 196

*all rankings from 247Sports composite

THE SECOND DOZEN

MATTHEW ANDERSON

School: Leesville

Position: Offensive tackle

Vitals: 6-6, 250 pounds

Up next: Signed with Nebraska

DEVIN BUSH

School: Edna Karr

Position: Cornerback

Vitals: 6-0, 190 pounds

Up next: Signed with Arkansas

GREGORY BROOKS JR.

School: West Jefferson

Position: Cornerback

Vitals: 5-10, 178 pounds

Up next: Signed with Arkansas

JORDAN CLARK

School: University

Position: Cornerback

Vitals: 5-11, 170 pounds

Up next: Signed with Arizona State

CALEB ETIENNE

School: Warren Easton

Position: Offensive tackle

Vitals: 6-6, 306 pounds

Up next: Committed to Ole Miss

JOSEPH EVANS

School: Haynesville

Position: Defensive tackle

Vitals: 6-3, 305 pounds

Up next: Signed with LSU

MIKE HOLLINS

School: University

Position: Running back

Vitals: 5-10, 210 pounds

Up next: Signed with Virginia

CHESTER KIMBROUGH

School: Warren Easton

Position: Cornerback

Vitals: 5-10, 167 pounds

Up next: Signed with Florida

LANCE LeGENDRE

School: Warren Easton

Position: Quarterback

Vitals: 6-2, 205 pounds

Up next: Undecided

THOMAS PERRY

School: Teurlings Catholic

Position: Offensive tackle

Vitals: 6-6, 325 pounds

Up next: Signed with LSU

QUINTON TORBOR

School: Destrehan

Position: Wide receiver

Vitals: 6-2, 182 pounds

Up next: Signed with Mississippi State

MYRON WARREN

School: Many

Vitals: 6-3, 240 pounds

Position: Defensive end

Up next: Signed with Texas

