THE SUPER DOZEN
BRYTON CONSTANTIN
School: University
Position: Outside linebacker
Vitals: 6-3, 210 pounds
Constantin had another great season for the Division II champion Cubs, compiling 103.5 total tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and two blocked kicks. He also played in the Under Armour All-Star game.
Up next: Signed with Clemson
State overall rank: No. 11
National overall rank: No. 171
TYRION DAVIS-PRICE
School: Southern Lab
Position: Running back
Vitals: 6-1, 230 pounds
Davis-Price made his final prep season memorable by leading the Kittens to the Division IV semifinals with 2,556 yards on 187 carries with 29 touchdowns. Davis-Price, who played the All-American Bowl all-star game, also had 246 receiving yards.
Up next: Signed with LSU
State overall rank: No. 7
National overall rank: No. 139
JOHN EMERY
School: Destrehan
Position: Running back
Vitals: 5-11, 202 pounds
Emery is a dynamic athlete who has an argument as the top running back in the nation in the Class of 2019. After an injury-shortened junior campaign, the LSU signee, who was previously committed to Georgia, racked up 1,683 rushing yards on 218 carries for 26 touchdowns to lead the District 7-5A champs to the Class 5A state semifinals.
Up next: Signed with LSU
State overall rank: No. 2
National overall rank: No. 13
CHRISTIAN HARRIS
School: University
Position: Inside linebacker
Vitals: 6-2, 235 pounds
Ever hear the story about a recruit ranked nationally at a position he did not play until the All-American Bowl? That is Harris’ story. He played safety, wide receiver, returned kicks and earned Class 3A all-state honors as an athlete, thanks to 503 return yards and 527 receiving yards for the Division II champion Cubs.
Up next: Signed with Alabama
State overall rank: No. 5
National overall rank: No. 110
DEVONTA LEE
School: Amite
Position: Wide receiver
Vitals: 6-2, 212 pounds
Lee, a big, physical receiver that reminds some of former Lutcher High and LSU star Jarvis Landry, helped the Warriors win a Class 2A title with 42 catches and 22 total touchdowns. He also was equally physical on defense with 55 total tackles and seven interceptions.
Up next: Undecided
State overall rank: No. 10
National overall rank: No. 168
TREY PALMER
School: Kentwood
Position: Wide receiver
Vitals: 6-0, 180 pounds
A two-way standout, Palmer led Kentwood to the Class 1A title and was voted the LSWA’s 1A MVP on defense with 86 tackles. He also is an explosive receiver who had 1,582 all-purpose yards and 15 touchdowns, including 36 catches for 956 yards and nine scores.
Up next: Signed with LSU
State overall rank: No. 6
National overall rank: No. 112
RAY PARKER
School: Ruston
Position: Offensive tackle
Vitals: 6-5, 285 pounds
Parker is another player who is projected to play a different position in college. He played tight end for the Class 5A Bearcats and caught 22 passes for 360 yards and three touchdowns. Though some schools pitched playing tight end at the next level to Parker, he is expected to excel at tackle.
Up next: Committed to LSU
State overall rank: No. 8
National overall rank: No. 156
DONTE STARKS
School: John Ehret
Position: Inside linebacker
Vitals: 6-1, 215 pounds
Honored as an Under Armour All-America Game selection, Starks flew across the field during his senior season after moving back from Mississippi. He recorded 129 tackles, including 17 for a loss and 7.5 sacks, leading John Ehret to 12 consecutive wins, a District 8-5A title and a trip to the Class 5A state semifinals.
Up next: Signed with LSU
State overall rank: No. 9
National overall rank: No. 162
ISHMAEL SOPSHER
School: Amite
Position: Defensive tackle
Vitals: 6-4, 330 pounds
Sopsher is one of nation’s top unsigned seniors going into the traditional national signing day. He claimed a fourth all-state honor from the LSWA and was at the heart of a talented defense that set the tone as the Warriors won a Class 2A title in convincing fashion. Sopsher finished with 42 tackles, 22 tackles for loss and eight sacks as a senior.
Up next: Undecided
State overall rank: No. 3
National overall rank: No. 47
DEREK STINGLEY JR.
School: The Dunham School
Position: Cornerback
Vitals: 6-1 1/2, 190 pounds
Stingley enrolled at LSU this month with a ton of accolades, including Gatorade National Player of the Year finalist, Louisiana’s Mr. Football, All-Metro MVP for Class 3A and below and Class 2A MVP. He did not give up a touchdown pass in his five varsity seasons and corralled 27 career interceptions. Stingley also had 14 career kick returns for scores.
Up next: Signed with LSU
State overall rank: No. 1
National overall rank: No. 3
KARDELL THOMAS
School: Southern Lab
Position: Offensive guard
Vitals: 6-4, 350 pounds
Dubbed “Mr. Pancake” based on his blocking prowess early in his prep career, Thomas also helped lead Southern Lab to the Division IV semifinals with his rare mix of strength and speed. He is among the nation’s top-rated offensive guard prospects and also played in the All-American Bowl.
Up next: Signed with LSU
State overall rank: No. 4
National overall rank: No. 97
MAKIYA TONGUE
School: University
Position: Athlete
Vitals: 6-2, 215 pounds
Tongue is a player who oozes talent and potential with his size and athletic ability. With the balance and talent the Division II champion Cubs had, he had to pick his spots to make key plays and finished the season with 21 catches for 249 yards and three touchdowns.
Up next: Signed with Georgia
State overall rank: No. 12
National overall rank: No. 196
*all rankings from 247Sports composite
THE SECOND DOZEN
MATTHEW ANDERSON
School: Leesville
Position: Offensive tackle
Vitals: 6-6, 250 pounds
Up next: Signed with Nebraska
DEVIN BUSH
School: Edna Karr
Position: Cornerback
Vitals: 6-0, 190 pounds
Up next: Signed with Arkansas
GREGORY BROOKS JR.
School: West Jefferson
Position: Cornerback
Vitals: 5-10, 178 pounds
Up next: Signed with Arkansas
JORDAN CLARK
School: University
Position: Cornerback
Vitals: 5-11, 170 pounds
Up next: Signed with Arizona State
CALEB ETIENNE
School: Warren Easton
Position: Offensive tackle
Vitals: 6-6, 306 pounds
Up next: Committed to Ole Miss
JOSEPH EVANS
School: Haynesville
Position: Defensive tackle
Vitals: 6-3, 305 pounds
Up next: Signed with LSU
MIKE HOLLINS
School: University
Position: Running back
Vitals: 5-10, 210 pounds
Up next: Signed with Virginia
CHESTER KIMBROUGH
School: Warren Easton
Position: Cornerback
Vitals: 5-10, 167 pounds
Up next: Signed with Florida
LANCE LeGENDRE
School: Warren Easton
Position: Quarterback
Vitals: 6-2, 205 pounds
Up next: Undecided
THOMAS PERRY
School: Teurlings Catholic
Position: Offensive tackle
Vitals: 6-6, 325 pounds
Up next: Signed with LSU
QUINTON TORBOR
School: Destrehan
Position: Wide receiver
Vitals: 6-2, 182 pounds
Up next: Signed with Mississippi State
MYRON WARREN
School: Many
Vitals: 6-3, 240 pounds
Position: Defensive end
Up next: Signed with Texas