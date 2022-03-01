One quarter from the two-time reigning champions erased No. 15 Doyle’s well-played first half, along with its hope of an upset Tuesday night.
No. 2 Port Allen (21-10) took a one-point lead into halftime, but thanks to smothering defense in the third quarter the Pelicans extended the lead to 20 heading to the fourth on the way to a 65-38 win in the second round of the Class 2A playoffs in the Pels’ Nest in Port Allen.
Port Allen will face No. 10 Winnfield on Friday with a trip to Lake Charles at stake.
Frank Samuel led Port Allen with a game-high 16 points, including four 3-pointers. Elliot McQuillan added 15 points. Wyatt Shoemaker, Slade Lacey and Boaz Kennedy had seven points apiece for Doyle (15-16).
Port Allen hit 12 of 21 from the free-throw line. Doyle hit seven of its 12 free throws.
“We didn’t get off to the start that we wanted,” Port Allen coach Dimario Jackson said. “They made some shots like we knew they would. That’s a good basketball team. Second quarter, we started guarding like we know how to guard and that carried over through halftime.
"At halftime, it was simple, come out and let’s play our brand of basketball. First half, we were kind of playing their tempo and in the second half, we dictated the tempo, which was one of the keys to the victory.”
Doyle played to its strengths in the first half by slowing the game down and limiting live-ball turnovers, which would allow Port Allen to get out in transition.
The game was tied at 13-13 at the end of the opening quarter and Port Allen led 22-21 at halftime.
The Pels ramped up the defensive intensity in the third quarter, outscoring the Tigers 23-4 in the quarter.
“I told our guys at halftime, 'They’re going to come out really aggressive. They’re at home and if you can’t handle pressure ...' That was the difference,” Doyle coach Daniel Kennedy said. “They turned up their pressure and we couldn’t get into an offense. We turned it over and when you turn it over against them, usually it ends up in two points on the other end. Their intensity on defense dominated the third quarter and that was the difference.
"We wanted to keep it a slower game, and I thought we did a good job of that in the first half but our guards didn’t handle their pressure. All credit to them: They dominated that third quarter and took us out of it.”