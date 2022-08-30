The St. Michael volleyball team wanted a strong test to begin its season, and it got one Tuesday night when it hosted two-time defending Division III champion Hannan.
The Hawks didn’t trail in the match until the third set, but they rallied late in that one to finish off a sweep of the Warriors 25-12, 25-10, 25-21.
“We wanted to play them early to see what the standard was going to be,” St. Michael coach Rob Smith said. “They’re shooting to get back to a state final, and we need a good measuring stick. Scheduling them early was important for us.”
Including a run of 29 wins to close out last season, the win was Hannan's 30th in a row.
Sophia Bonnaffee led Hannan with 12 kills and added five digs. Carleigh Breaux pitched in with 10 kills, and the Hawks defense got a boost from Emily Brown and Sarah Kirsch with 12 digs apiece.
St. Michael featured a mix of upperclassmen along with three freshmen — Bella Johnston, Bella Bravata and Emily Thompson. Johnston had a team-high six kills and three digs, and Bravata recorded three kills. Audrey Doming was also a factor with three kills and six blocks.
Hannan won the first six points of the match on its way to controlling the first set. St. Michael stayed close early in the second set before falling behind 17-8. Hannan won eight of the next 10 points to win the set.
“We obviously did not play well in the first two sets,” Smith said. “We played better in the third set, but I also don’t think they played as well in the third set. The score was maybe a little bit indicative of our better effort, but some of that was easier points, too.”
The third set was tied six times in the opening stages, including 10-10 after Mary Kathryn Gravois’ ace. St. Michael edged ahead 15-12 and kept its foot on the gas. The Warriors led 20-18 after a kill from Bravata before faltering.
Consecutive St. Michael hitting errors tied the set, and Hannan took the lead for good after kills by Sarah Kirsch and Breaux. Sydney Grembowicz closed out the match with a kill and block.
“We had four starters back from last year, but it's still an ongoing process with our lineup,” Hannan coach Rebekka Bonnaffee said. “The girls are playing so well, they’re making it hard for me.”