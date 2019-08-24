Volleyball

Tuesday

Westside Jamboree

At Brusly

3:45 p.m.: West Feliciana vs. Southern Lab, Plaquemine vs. White Castle

4:05 p.m.: West Feliciana vs. White Castle, Southern Lab vs. Plaquemine

4:25 p.m.: White Castle vs. Southern Lab, Plaquemine vs. West Feliciana

6:05 p.m.: Brusly vs. Catholic-PC, St. John vs. McKinley

6:25 p.m.: McKinley vs. Brusly, St. John vs. Catholic-PC

6:45 p.m.: Brusly vs. St. John, Catholic-PC vs. McKinley

7:15 p.m.: Thrive Academy vs. Baker, Cristo Rey vs. Family Christian

7:35 p.m.: Family Christian vs. Thrive, Baker vs. Cristo Rey

7:55 p.m.: Thrive vs. Christo Rey, Baker vs. Family Christian

Wednesday

Episcopal Jamboree

At Episcopal

4:30 p.m.: Episcopal vs. St. Michael, Zachary vs. Parkview Baptist, Central vs. Dunham

5:10 p.m.: Zachary vs. Episcopal, Central vs. Michael, Parkview vs. Dutchtown

5:50 p.m.: St. Joseph’s Academy vs. St. Amant, Zachary vs. Dunham, Denham Springs bs. East Ascension

6:30 p.m.: St. Amant vs. Central, Dunham vs. St. Michael, Parkview vs. University

7:10 p.m.: Episcopal vs. Denham Springs, St. Joseph’s vs. Dutchtown, East Ascension vs. University

7:50 p.m.: St. Amant vs. University, Denham Springs vs. Dutchtown, East Ascension vs. St. Joseph’s

7:50 p.m.: St. Amant vs. University, Denham Springs vs. Dutchtown, East Ascension vs. St. Joseph’s.

Woodlawn/Greater BR Jamboree

At Woodlawn

Court 1

5:30 p.m.: East Iberville vs. Woodlawn, Springfield vs. Woodlawn, Woodlawn vs. Runnels.

7 p.m.: Baton Rouge High vs. Live Oak, Live Oak vs. Dunham, Dunham vs. BRHS

Court 2

5:30 p.m.: Tara vs. Springfield, Tara vs. Livonia, Springfield vs. Livonia

7 p.m.: Dunham vs. Madison Prep, BRHS vs. Madison Prep, Madison Prep vs. Live Oak

Court 3

5:30 p.m. Livonia vs. Runnels, Runnels vs. East Iberville, East Iberville vs. Tara.

Football

Thursday

Ascension Catholic Jamboree

At Boutte Stadium Donaldsonville

Episcopal vs. Ascension Catholic

Format: TBA

Denham Springs Jamboree

At DSHS

Dutchtown vs. Denham Springs, 7:15 p.m.

Format: two 12-minute periods

FG River Parishes Jamboree

At St. James

Assumption vs. Port Allen, 6 p.m.

East St. John vs. West St. John

Format: two 15-minute periods.

Friday

EBR Kickoff Classic

At Broadmoor

Glen Oaks vs. Broadmoor, 6 p.m.

Mentorship vs. Tara

Capitol vs. Istrouma

Format: two 12-minute periods

At Scotlandville

Belaire vs. Northeast, 6:30 p.m.

Baker vs. Scotlandville

Format: two 12-minute periods

Ross Downing Jamboree

At Ascension Christian

East Iberville, Central Private, 5:30 p.m.

Ascension Christian vs. Houma Christian

Houma Christian vs. St. John

St. John vs. Ascension Christian

Format: East Iberville vs. Central Private, two 12-minute periods; all others one 12-minute period.

Catholic High Jamboree

At Memorial Stadium

Walker vs. Catholic, 7 p.m.,

Format: two 12-minute periods

Catholic-PC Jamboree

At NRG Field-New Roads

Lafayette Christian vs. Catholic, 6 p.m.

Format: TBA

Central Jamboree

At Central

Livonia vs. Central, 7 p.m.

Format: two 15-minute periods.

Complete Collison Jamboree

At Zachary's Bronco Stadium

Zachary vs. West Feliciana, 6 p.m.

Varsity format: two 15-minute periods

East Jefferson Jamboree

At Joe Yenni Stadium-Metairie

East Ascension vs. East Jefferson, 6:30 p.m.

Format: two 12-minute periods.

Ed Reed/Jarvis Landry Jamboree

At Destrehan

Lutcher vs. Destrehan, 6 p.m.

Format: two 15-minute periods.

FG River Parishes Jamboree

At St. James

Donaldsonville vs. McMain, 6 p.m.

St. James vs. Vandebilt Catholic

Format: two 15-minute periods.

Hughes Insurance Jamboree

At The Pit-St. Amant Middle School

Hammond vs. St. Amant, 7 p.m.

Format: two 12-minute periods.

Live Oak Jamboree

At LOHS-Watson

West Jefferson vs. Live Oak, 5:30 p.m.

Format: two 15-minute halves

McKinley Jamboree

At McKinley

Madison Prep vs. McKinley, 6 p.m.

Format: two 12-minute periods

North Oaks Sports Medicine Jamboree

At Albany High

Springfield vs. Independence, 6 p.m.

Albany vs. Pope John Paul II

Format: two 12-minute periods.

Parkview Baptist Jamboree

at PBS

St. Michael vs. Parkview Baptist, 6 p.m.

Format: two 12-minute periods

Slaughter Charter Jamboree

At Slaughter Community Charter

Thrive Academy vs. Collegiate Baton Rouge

East Feliciana vs. Slaughter Charter

Format: TBA

University Jamboree

At UHS’ Gill Stadium-Boss Field

The Dunham School vs. University, 6:45 p.m.

Format: Two 12-minute periods

View comments