Volleyball
Tuesday
Westside Jamboree
At Brusly
3:45 p.m.: West Feliciana vs. Southern Lab, Plaquemine vs. White Castle
4:05 p.m.: West Feliciana vs. White Castle, Southern Lab vs. Plaquemine
4:25 p.m.: White Castle vs. Southern Lab, Plaquemine vs. West Feliciana
6:05 p.m.: Brusly vs. Catholic-PC, St. John vs. McKinley
6:25 p.m.: McKinley vs. Brusly, St. John vs. Catholic-PC
6:45 p.m.: Brusly vs. St. John, Catholic-PC vs. McKinley
7:15 p.m.: Thrive Academy vs. Baker, Cristo Rey vs. Family Christian
7:35 p.m.: Family Christian vs. Thrive, Baker vs. Cristo Rey
7:55 p.m.: Thrive vs. Christo Rey, Baker vs. Family Christian
Wednesday
Episcopal Jamboree
At Episcopal
4:30 p.m.: Episcopal vs. St. Michael, Zachary vs. Parkview Baptist, Central vs. Dunham
5:10 p.m.: Zachary vs. Episcopal, Central vs. Michael, Parkview vs. Dutchtown
5:50 p.m.: St. Joseph’s Academy vs. St. Amant, Zachary vs. Dunham, Denham Springs bs. East Ascension
6:30 p.m.: St. Amant vs. Central, Dunham vs. St. Michael, Parkview vs. University
7:10 p.m.: Episcopal vs. Denham Springs, St. Joseph’s vs. Dutchtown, East Ascension vs. University
7:50 p.m.: St. Amant vs. University, Denham Springs vs. Dutchtown, East Ascension vs. St. Joseph’s
Woodlawn/Greater BR Jamboree
At Woodlawn
Court 1
5:30 p.m.: East Iberville vs. Woodlawn, Springfield vs. Woodlawn, Woodlawn vs. Runnels.
7 p.m.: Baton Rouge High vs. Live Oak, Live Oak vs. Dunham, Dunham vs. BRHS
Court 2
5:30 p.m.: Tara vs. Springfield, Tara vs. Livonia, Springfield vs. Livonia
7 p.m.: Dunham vs. Madison Prep, BRHS vs. Madison Prep, Madison Prep vs. Live Oak
Court 3
5:30 p.m. Livonia vs. Runnels, Runnels vs. East Iberville, East Iberville vs. Tara.
Football
Thursday
Ascension Catholic Jamboree
At Boutte Stadium Donaldsonville
Episcopal vs. Ascension Catholic
Format: TBA
Denham Springs Jamboree
At DSHS
Dutchtown vs. Denham Springs, 7:15 p.m.
Format: two 12-minute periods
FG River Parishes Jamboree
At St. James
Assumption vs. Port Allen, 6 p.m.
East St. John vs. West St. John
Format: two 15-minute periods.
Friday
EBR Kickoff Classic
At Broadmoor
Glen Oaks vs. Broadmoor, 6 p.m.
Mentorship vs. Tara
Capitol vs. Istrouma
Format: two 12-minute periods
At Scotlandville
Belaire vs. Northeast, 6:30 p.m.
Baker vs. Scotlandville
Format: two 12-minute periods
Ross Downing Jamboree
At Ascension Christian
East Iberville, Central Private, 5:30 p.m.
Ascension Christian vs. Houma Christian
Houma Christian vs. St. John
St. John vs. Ascension Christian
Format: East Iberville vs. Central Private, two 12-minute periods; all others one 12-minute period.
Catholic High Jamboree
At Memorial Stadium
Walker vs. Catholic, 7 p.m.,
Format: two 12-minute periods
Catholic-PC Jamboree
At NRG Field-New Roads
Lafayette Christian vs. Catholic, 6 p.m.
Format: TBA
Central Jamboree
At Central
Livonia vs. Central, 7 p.m.
Format: two 15-minute periods.
Complete Collison Jamboree
At Zachary's Bronco Stadium
Zachary vs. West Feliciana, 6 p.m.
Varsity format: two 15-minute periods
East Jefferson Jamboree
At Joe Yenni Stadium-Metairie
East Ascension vs. East Jefferson, 6:30 p.m.
Format: two 12-minute periods.
Ed Reed/Jarvis Landry Jamboree
At Destrehan
Lutcher vs. Destrehan, 6 p.m.
Format: two 15-minute periods.
FG River Parishes Jamboree
At St. James
Donaldsonville vs. McMain, 6 p.m.
St. James vs. Vandebilt Catholic
Format: two 15-minute periods.
Hughes Insurance Jamboree
At The Pit-St. Amant Middle School
Hammond vs. St. Amant, 7 p.m.
Format: two 12-minute periods.
Live Oak Jamboree
At LOHS-Watson
West Jefferson vs. Live Oak, 5:30 p.m.
Format: two 15-minute halves
McKinley Jamboree
At McKinley
Madison Prep vs. McKinley, 6 p.m.
Format: two 12-minute periods
North Oaks Sports Medicine Jamboree
At Albany High
Springfield vs. Independence, 6 p.m.
Albany vs. Pope John Paul II
Format: two 12-minute periods.
Parkview Baptist Jamboree
at PBS
St. Michael vs. Parkview Baptist, 6 p.m.
Format: two 12-minute periods
Slaughter Charter Jamboree
At Slaughter Community Charter
Thrive Academy vs. Collegiate Baton Rouge
East Feliciana vs. Slaughter Charter
Format: TBA
University Jamboree
At UHS’ Gill Stadium-Boss Field
The Dunham School vs. University, 6:45 p.m.
Format: Two 12-minute periods