Barry Whittington celebrated East Ascension’s 75-55 boys basketball victory over Hahnville Tuesday night much like any other win, not knowing it would be his last game as the Spartans’ head coach.
At 8 a.m. Wednesday, the 33-year-old Whittington learned he had been chosen to fill a vacant assistant principal’s position at Dutchtown High. The move is bittersweet and makes Whittington thankful for the Tuesday win.
“It’s crazy that it happened this way. I am glad we won so it was positive experience for all of us. When I came back to East Ascension five years ago I didn’t see myself ever leaving,” Whittington said. “It’s my alma mater and means so much to me. Sometimes people forget we are coaches and educators and that we live in both arenas.
“If I passed up this opportunity, I had no idea when I might get another one like it. After consulting with my family, I realized this was too good to pass up.”
The turnaround also was a quick one for interim coach Tyler Turner. The Spartans traveled to White Castle for a nondistrict game Wednesday night. Turner was an assistant to Whittington.
Whittington ends his tenure at EAHS with a career record of 155-84 that includes four and a half years with the Spartans, two years as boys coach at Donaldsonville High and one year as girls coach at DHS.
He led East Ascension to a Top 28 tourney berth in 2016 in Class 5A and Donaldsonville to a 3A berth in 2014. Whittington completed his master’s degree in administration a year ago and a did an administrative internship at Prairieville Primary School last fall.
"To coach at alma mater and look in the stands to see people in the community I have known since I was 5 years old was special," Whittington added. "I'll never forget it."
The school administration congratulated Whittington and announced Turner’s appointment with a statement on the East Ascension Athletics Facebook page.
“On behalf of the East Ascension High School administrative team, we would like to congratulate Spartan head basketball coach, Barry Whittington, on his new position as assistant principal at Dutchtown High School. While we are excited for Coach Whittington, our first priority is our basketball team. In order to preserve continuity for our team, we are appointing assistant coach, Tyler Turner, as interim head coach for the remainder of the season,” the statement said. “Coach Turner has already taken on day to day campus duties as Coach Whittington has been part of an administrative internship off campus this year. We will support Coach Turner and our boys in blue through this transition."