Week 3 Playoff Capsules
Nonselect quarterfinals
Class 5A
Zachary at Ruston
7 p.m. at Ruston High
RECORDS: No. 5 Zachary 9-2; No 20 Ruston 7-5
LAST WEEK: Zachary beat No. 12 Hahnville 21-19; Ruston beat No. 4 East Ascension 21-13
PLAYERS TO WATCH: ZACHARY: QB Keilon Brown, WR Chris Hilton Jr., DB DeJarian Jones, LB Kenyon Martin; RUSTON: QB Jaden Procell, RB Ke’ Travion Hargrove, DL Ja’Raylon Burks.
NOTEWORTHY: The Bearcats, who are hosting a quarterfinal for the first time since 1998, the last time they advanced to a title game … Ruston has already beaten two District 5-5A teams in Dutchtown and East Ascension and now face the only remaining 4-5A team in ZHS … The Broncos have a 12-game playoff winning streak and are on a nine-game winning streak now.
Class 3A
Brusly at St. James
7 p.m. at SJHS-Vacherie
RECORDS: No. 24 Brusly 7-5; No. 1 St. James 12-0
LAST WEEK: Brusly beat No. 8 Marksville 34-20; St. James beat No. 17 Green Oaks 41-8
PLAYERS TO WATCH: BRUSLY: QB Nick Penell, DB Grant Watts, LB Kyle Parker; ST. JAMES: QB/WR Shamar Smith, WR/DB Shazz Preston, K/P/DB Alec Mahler.
NOTEWORTHY: Brusly makes its quarterfinal debut against a St. James team that has some notable wins, including one over 5A quarterfinalist Destrehan … Both Smith and Penell are dynamic dual-three QBs … St. James was the 3A runner-up to St. James in 2015.
McDonogh No. 35 at Baker
7 p.m. at Baker’s Wedge Kyes Stadium
RECORDS: No. 6 McDonogh 9-3; No. 30 Baker 7-4
LAST WEEK: McDonogh beat No. 11 Lake Charles College Prep 22-14; Baker beat No. 14 Iota 18-13
PLAYERS TO WATCH: MCDONOGH: RB Steveland Williams, QB Manuel Armstrong, RB Raymond Foreman; BAKER: RB Desmond Windon, OL/DL Dillon Cage, QB Damien Knighten.
NOTEWORTHY: Baker is the first No. 30 seed or higher to advance to a quarterfinal game since 2003 when Huntington of Shreveport did it in Class 5A … McDonogh coach Wayne Reese recorded his 250th career win earlier this season … Two 1,000-yard rushers, Windon of Baker and Wiliams of McDonogh, are among the leaders.
Madison Prep at Union Parish
7 p.m. at UPHS-Farmerville
RECORDS: No. 4 Madison Prep 11-1; No. 23 Union Parish 8-4
LAST WEEK: Madison Prep beat No. 13 Booker T. Washington-NO 38-20; Union beat No. 5 Caldwell Parish 38-21
PLAYERS TO WATCH: MADISON PREP: QB Zeon Chriss, DB/WR Major Burns, LB Primus Breckenridge; UNION PARISH: QB Trent Ginn, RB Treyvion Holly.
NOTEWORTHY: The Chargers, a quarterfinalist last year, travel for the first time in the playoffs …Chriss has over 2,500 yards passing as a sophomore for MPA, while Burns averages bett than 35 yards a catch … Holly has over 1,000 yards rushing for Union, which won the 3A title in 2013.
Class 2A
Kentwood vs. Capitol
7 p.m. at Memorial Stadium
RECORDS: No. 6 Kentwood 8-4, No. 19 Capitol 6-5
LAST WEEK: Kentwood beat No. 11 South Plaquemines 39-8; Capitol beat No. 30 Lakeside 38-34
PLAYERS TO WATCH: KENTWOOD: LB/WR Cornelius Dyson, QB Otis Elzey, WR/DB Radarrian Robbins; CAPITOL: WR/RB/KR Jacoby Bellazar, SS Tedrick Ross, RB/WR/DB Kastopha Hankton.
NOTEWORTHY: Kentwood won the Class 1A title last year before moving up to Class 2A this fall … Capitol is making its deepest playoff run since advancing to the 2A semifinals in 2009 … Kentwood coach Jonathan Foster and Capitol coach Dorsett Buckels are both former Amite High players … Bellazar has nearly 2,000 total yards for Capitol.
Class 1A
East Iberville at White Castle
7 p.m. at WCHS
RECORDS: No. 6 East Iberville 8-2; No. 3 White Castle 7-3
LAST WEEK: East Iberville beat No. 11 Grand Lake 28-20; White Castle beat No. 19 Delta Charter 32-6
PLAYERS TO WATCH: EAST IBERVILLE: OL/DL Justin Hollins, RB/DB Mandrill Williams, RB/DB Dedrick Wilson, QB Roderique Valentine; WHITE CASTLE: QB/DB Javier Batiste, ATH Marcus Williams, ATH Kieth Landry.
NOTEWORTHY: A rematch of District 7-1A game won by White Castle 22-20 on Oct. 18 … Batiste has over 1,000 yards passing and rushing for WCHS, which won a 1A title in 2010 … Hollins, the leader of the offensive and defensive lines, is the top non-skill position player to watch … EIHS has already set a school record for most wins in a season.
Select semifinals
John Curtis vs. Catholic
7:05 p.m. at Olympia Stadium
RECORDS: No. 3 John Curtis 10-1; No. 2 Catholic 11-0
LAST WEEK: Curtis beat No. 6 Jesuit 34-27; Catholic beat No. 10 St. Paul’s 28-10
PLAYERS TO WATCH: CURTIS: QB Collin Guggenheim, RB Corey Wren, DE Angelo Anderson; CATHOLIC: QB Jackson Thomas, RB Josh Parker, DL\OL Connor Finucane, OL Brian Hibbard.
NOTEWORTHY: The two teams met in the Division I title game the last two years with Catholic winning in 2017 by a 20-14 score and Curtis winning 49-7 a year ago … Thomas has 1,926 passes yards and Parker has 1,018 rushing yards for Catholic … 20 players have scored at least one TD for the Bears … Army commitment Collin Guggenheim has 1,168 passing yards and 782 passing yards, while RB Cody Wren adds 1,146 rushing yards.
Division II
University vs. De La Salle
7 p.m. at Yulman Stadium-Tulane
RECORDS: No. 3 University 9-3; No. 2 De La Salle 8-2
LAST WEEK: University beat No. 11 Vandebilt Catholic 35-14; De La Salle beat No. 7 Teurlings Catholic 45-19
PLAYERS TO WATCH: UNIVERSITY: DL Jaquelin Roy, WR/DB Christian Ard, LB Micah Davey, WR/DB Josh Slaughter; DE LA SALLE: RB Montrell Johnson, RB Patrick Martin, QB Cole Milford.
NOTEWORTHY: These teams also meet for the third straight year … The Cubs beat DLS in the Division II title game in 2017 and the semifinals last year … Tanner Lawson has passed for 1,449 yards and 17 TDs for U-High … Derrick Graham adds 801 rushing yards.
Division III
Dunham at Lafayette Christian
7 p.m. at LCA
RECORDS: No. 5 The Dunham School 10-1; No. 1 Lafayette Christian 10-1
LAST WEEK: Dunham beat No. 4 Newman 22-20; Lafayette Christian beat No. 9 Menard 42-17
PLAYERS TO WATCH: DUNHAM: RB Kalante Wilson, TE/DE Rhrett Guidry, QBs Stephen Still, Anthony Safford; LAFAYETTE CHRISTIAN: WR/FS/KR Sage Ryan, QB/R Errol Rogers Jr., QB Ryan Roberts.
NOTEWORTHY: It is the second straight road game for Dunham, a team that upended No. 4 seed Newman last week … Wilson has over 1,000 yards rushing for Dunham, while Guidry is a multi-purpose threat … Ryan is a playmaker on offense, defense and special teams for LCA, a school that won the last two Division IV titles before moving to Division III this year … This is the deepest playoff run for Dunham since 2004, the year the Tigers won the 1A title.
Division IV
Catholic-PC vs. Southern Lab
7 p.m. at A.W. Mumford Stadium
RECORDS: No. 7 Catholic-Pointe Coupee 10-2; No. 6 Southern Lab 8-3
LAST WEEK: Catholic-PC beat No. 2 Opelousas Catholic 13-0; Southern Lab beat No. 3 Ascension Catholic 26-14
PLAYERS TO WATCH: CATHOLIC-PC: RB/DB Matthew Langlois, RB/DB Nick Carriere, OL/DL Will Dunham; SOUTHERN LAB: LB Jabar Triplett, WR Reginald Johnson, QB Angelo Izzard.
NOTEWORTHY: CHSPC makes its first semifinal appearance since 1985 … the Hornets won a Class 1A title in 1978 … Southern Lab, a semifinalist last year, looks to get back to a title game for the first time since 2016 … Langlois of CHSPC has already set a school record for scoring as a junior … SLHS’ Triplett (Arizona) and Johnson (Houston) are already committed to major colleges.