St. Joseph's Academy's Olivia Judice (left) and Morgan Perry (right) jump to block Parkview Baptist's Madison Cassidy's (5) hit at Parkview Baptist School in Baton Rouge, La., on Saturday, October 31, 2020.

 PHOTO BY MORGAN WERTHER

1, St. Joseph’s Academy (19-3): A win over Parkview on Saturday gave the Division I Redstickers 10 straight wins to end of the regular season. SJA is the No. 3 playoff seed in Division I.

2, Parkview Baptist (21-3): The Eagles lost their regular-season finale to SJA, but were among the leaders when the LHSAA released its volleyball playoff pairings Monday. PBS is the No. 1 seed in Division IV.

3, St. Amant (17-6): A power-ratings oddity actually puts Dutchtown one spot higher than the Gators in the Division I playoff seedings. However, St. Amant swept the Griffins and district play.

4, Dutchtown (21-5): The Griffins are talented and dangerous as a No. 5 seed in Division I and could be set for another deep playoff run.

5, St. Michael (18-3): No team was hotter than the Division III Warriors to close out the season. Second-seeded SMHS enters the playoffs with a 15-match winning streak.

6, The Dunham School (16-9): The Division IV Tigers are one of the area’s top young teams and pushed Parkview to the limit last week. Dunham is a No. 9 playoff seed.

7, Liberty (13-3): The Division II Patriots lost their season opener and then one 13 of their final 15 to claim a district title and a No. 9 playoff seed.

8, Ascension Catholic (16-10) and Catholic-PC (14-9): These two Division V teams are top five playoff seeds. Interestingly, CHSPC beat the Bulldogs in five sets in a regular-season finale Saturday.

10, Madison Prep (16-4): The Division II Chargers added three wins last week and are a No. 10 playoff seed.

On the outside looking in: Baton Rouge High, Central, Episcopal, University, St. John.

