1, St. Joseph’s Academy (19-3): A win over Parkview on Saturday gave the Division I Redstickers 10 straight wins to end of the regular season. SJA is the No. 3 playoff seed in Division I.
2, Parkview Baptist (21-3): The Eagles lost their regular-season finale to SJA, but were among the leaders when the LHSAA released its volleyball playoff pairings Monday. PBS is the No. 1 seed in Division IV.
3, St. Amant (17-6): A power-ratings oddity actually puts Dutchtown one spot higher than the Gators in the Division I playoff seedings. However, St. Amant swept the Griffins and district play.
4, Dutchtown (21-5): The Griffins are talented and dangerous as a No. 5 seed in Division I and could be set for another deep playoff run.
5, St. Michael (18-3): No team was hotter than the Division III Warriors to close out the season. Second-seeded SMHS enters the playoffs with a 15-match winning streak.
6, The Dunham School (16-9): The Division IV Tigers are one of the area’s top young teams and pushed Parkview to the limit last week. Dunham is a No. 9 playoff seed.
7, Liberty (13-3): The Division II Patriots lost their season opener and then one 13 of their final 15 to claim a district title and a No. 9 playoff seed.
8, Ascension Catholic (16-10) and Catholic-PC (14-9): These two Division V teams are top five playoff seeds. Interestingly, CHSPC beat the Bulldogs in five sets in a regular-season finale Saturday.
10, Madison Prep (16-4): The Division II Chargers added three wins last week and are a No. 10 playoff seed.
On the outside looking in: Baton Rouge High, Central, Episcopal, University, St. John.