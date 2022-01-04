Shane Forman knew expectations were high for Southern Lab. And the senior linebacker knew what he had to do to elevate his game.
“The linebacker who had the most tackles the year before graduated, so being more of field general was important,” Forman said. “I had to be a leader and be able to direct my teammates out there. We had to be in the right position to make plays.
“As a junior, I was better at playing the pass. So, I worked to improve how I played the run and it paid off. We wanted an undefeated season, to get past the semifinals and to win a state title … two out of three is not bad.”
Indeed, not bad at all. Forman, who helped lead the Kittens to the Division IV title, was selected as the Outstanding Defensive Player on the 2021 Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Class 1A all-state team.
Forman shares top honors on the LSWA squad with Calvary Baptist quarterback Landry Lyddy, who was voted Outstanding Offensive Player.
Homer’s Richie Casey was voted the 1A Coach of the Year after leading the 11-3 Pelicans to the 1A crown, the school’s first LHSAA title in 82 years.
“Shane is a very physical and athletic linebacker who can run from sideline to sideline,” SLHS coach Darrell Asberry said. “He is an excellent player who only played two varsity seasons. And he’s is an even better kid, the kind coaches want on their team.”
The 6-foot-2, 215-pound Forman recorded 87 tackles, seven sacks with three tackles for a loss on the season. In the championship game against Ouachita Christian, Forman totaled 12 tackles and had a fumble recovery as the Kittens won 38-14.
Lyddy posted another prolific passing season to earn his honor. The 6-1, 185-pound Louisiana Tech signee passed for 4,247 yards and 53 touchdowns while leading the Cavaliers to the Division IV semifinals.
Asberry, who guided the 11-2 Kittens to the LHSAA’s Division IV title in his fifth season at the school, also was considered for the LSWA’s Coach of the Year honor.
Southern Lab quarterback Angelo Izzard, the Division IV title-game MVP, made the 1A squad as an athlete. Other Kittens on the squad include offensive lineman Carlos Sanders, defensive lineman Chris Bess and defensive back Herman Brister III.
Ascension Catholic’s Landon Szubinski made the 1A squad as a punter.
CLASS 1A ALL-STATE CHART
Offense
Pos Player School Ht. Wt. Cl
WR Tristan Wiley Ouachita Christian 6-3 190 Sr.
WR Jayven Claybrook Logansport 6-0 205 Jr.
WR Aubrey Hermes Calvary Baptist 6-2 175 So.
OL Andy Weatherford Ouachita Christian 6-4 295 Sr.
OL Bryant Williams Grand Lake 6-7 325 Sr.
OL Carlos Sanders Southern Lab 6-3 285 Jr.
OL Davion Champ Homer 6-3 330 Jr.
OL Kolton Kinley Logansport 6-2 235 Sr.
QB Landry Lyddy Calvary Baptist 6-0 190 Sr.
RB Kane Atkinson East Beauregard 5-7 155 Sr.
RB Ely’jay Curry Homer 5-10 170 Jr.
RB Harlem Berry St. Martin’s 5-11 160 Fr.
PK Caleb Clement Calvary Baptist 5-6 204 Sr.
ATH Angelo Izzard Southern Lab 5-11 170 Sr.
Defense
Pos Player School Ht. Wt. Cl
DL Casey Cobb Ouachita Christian 6-3 225 Sr.
DL AJ Thomas Cedar Creek 6-2 210 Jr.
DL Kemarion Ivory Haynesville 6-0 245 Jr.
DL Chris Bess Southern Lab 6-3 280 Sr.
LB Thomas Marsala St. Frederick 6-2 190 Sr.
LB Shane Forman Southern Lab 6-1 210 Sr.
LB Kaleb Proctor Oak Grove 6-4 255 Sr.
LB Kailep Edwards West St. John 6-2 230 Sr.
DB Herman Brister III Southern Lab 6-3 210 Sr.
DB Joseph Schlatre St. John 6-0 175 Sr.
DB Takeldrick Webb Homer 6-3 170 Sr.
DB Jumarcus Hill Logansport 5-9 155 So.
P Landon Szubinski Ascension Catholic
R Dmitry Payne Lincoln Prep 6-0 180 Sr.
OUTSTANDING OFFENSIVE PLAYER: LANDRY LYDDY, CALVARY BAPTIST
OUTSTANDING DEFENSIVE PLAYER: SHANE FORMAN, SOUTHERN LAB
COACH OF THE YEAR: RICHIE CASEY, HOMER
Honorable mention
Johnathon Picou, Central Catholic; Bryce Leonard, Ascension Catholic; Tylon Hollins, Central Catholic; Cameron Eschete, Covenant Christian; Trey Perkins, East Iberville; Zakyrus Gordon, Covenant Christian; James David Miller, Ouachita Christian; Darren Morris, Southern Lab; Tremaine Cleveland, St. Frederick; Caleb Scrufield, St. Frederick; Seth Smith, Cedar Creek; Douglas Thornton, Southern Lab; Ty’Rell Simmons, Lincoln Prep; Carson Riley Cedar Creek; Noah Carter, Oberlin; Beau Skinner, LaSalle; Donaven Henderson, Hamilton Christian; Imani Marcel, Lincoln Prep; Cam’ron Williams, Merryville; Hayden Elliott, Catholic-Pointe Coupee; Neiman Sullen, Hamilton Christian; Garrett Dubois, St. Edmund; Toby Franklin, Haynesville; Derrick Williams, Hamilton Christian; Justin Landry, St. Edmund; Ty Porter, Oak Grove; J.T. Turner, Montgomery; Cole Derr, LaSalle; Payne Hagan, Oak Grove; Bryce Rushing, Cedar Creek; Wyatt Johnson, LaSalle; Cole LaFleur, Opelousas Catholic; Gavin LaGrange, St. Mary’s; John Cartern O’Neal, Oak Grove; Khameron Boykins, Logansport; Michael Thompson, St. Frederick; Elijah Davis, Riverside Academy; Graeme Fidelak, St. Mary’s; Jonathan Dartez, Vermilion Catholic; Elijah Belton, Hamilton Christian; Kam Franklin, Oak Grove; Payne Williams, St. Mary’s; Tonzaiha Bland, Logansport; Brett King Grand Lake; Hakeem Young, White Castle; Denham Smith, Calvary; Noah Lovelady, Ouachita Christian; Baylor McCoy, Basile; Ashton Belaire, Vermilion Catholic; Chris Brown, Opelousas Catholic; Hutch Grace, Calvary; J’Karius Turner, Haynesville; Tylon Hollins, Central Catholic; Elijah Belton, Hamilton Christian; Taylor Daire, St. Edmund; Landon Graves, Ouachita Christian; Michael Talbot, Country Day; Alex Ross, Riverside; Scott Isacks, Country Day.