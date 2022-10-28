The Walker High offense got a game-changing performance from Ja'Cory Thomas and the Wildcats pulled away from St. Amant in the second half of a 35-7 win Friday night at Walker.
Thomas touched the ball 10 times accounting for 206 yards and four touchdowns. Included in that were touchdown runs of 6 and 72 yards, and scoring receptions of 30 and 51 yards.
Walker (6-3, 2-2 District 5-5A) also got a steady game from sophomore quarterback Troy Sylve, who ran for 48 yards and threw for 206.
St. Amant (3-6, 0-4) used three quarterbacks as it tried to kick its offense into gear. Kolby Sheets saw the most action completing 8 of 19 passes for 60 yards.
How it was won
St. Amant trailed 14-7 after driving 65 yards in 13 plays to start the third quarter. The teams then traded interceptions at midfield before Walker scored two quick touchdowns to take control for good.
First, St. Amant’s Damon Smith made a juggling interception at the St. Amant 30. Two plays later, Walker’s Carleiyon Joseph returned the favor with a diving interception at the Walker 49.
Sylve then dumped a screen pass to Thomas, who used his speed to turn the play into a 51-yard touchdown.
On St. Amant’s ensuing possession, the Walker defense only gave up 5 yards to force a punt. After a high snap, Carson Rocker blocked Easton Jarreau’s punt, scooped it up at the 5 and ran it in for a touchdown.
Player of the game
Ja'Cory Thomas, Walker: Thomas scored two touchdowns in the first half, and added two more in the second half to put the game away. On the third play of the fourth quarter, with Walker leading 28-7, he lined up in a shotgun formation. Thomas took the snap and sprinted to a 72-yard touchdown ending St. Amant’s hopes for a comeback.
They said it
Walker coach Chad Mahaffey: “Ja'Cory busted a couple of big ones. He really kind of iced the game there with that last touchdown.
“(Sylve) is a young kid. He doesn’t have a lot of experience, but I thought he grew up a lot tonight. He had some plays that we’ll want to take back, but he ran the ball hard. I really thought until late in the game he protected the ball well. He scrambled at the right time, he made some nice throws downfield and did a nice job of getting the ball to our playmakers.”
St. Amant coach David Oliver: “You’ve got to credit Walker. They did a lot of things on defense that we didn’t handle real well. Some of that was related to pressure. They forced some things, and we didn’t make the plays when we had to.”
Notable
- Trailing 7-0 in the second quarter, St. Amant had a chance to pull even. The Gators drove to a first-and-goal at the Walker 9, but were held on downs.
- St. Amant’s quarterbacks combined to complete 12 of 25 passes for 105 yards with two interceptions.