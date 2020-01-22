Administrators and coaches from select schools are among those expected to enter the LHSAA’s pre-convention area meeting in Baton Rouge with a series of questions.
The meeting, set for 8:30 a.m. Thursday, at the LHSAA office will be the fifth of six area meetings conducted by LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine.
A final meeting scheduled for 3 p.m. Thursday at St. Martin’s in Metairie will close out meetings before the annual convention that runs from Jan. 29-31 at the Crowne Plaza in Baton Rouge.
Topics expected to be discussed will include but won’t be limited to proposals from the LHSAA’s executive committee designed to unify the organization’s select/nonselect schools. One key component to the LHSAA’s plan would be using a 1.5 (coed schools) and 2.5 (single-sex schools) multiplier to determine the classification of select schools.
A second proposal would remove the term private schools from the LHSAA handbook and require the organization’s 93 private schools to reapply for membership, subject to approval by the executive committee over the summer.
“There are major issues and I think this meeting gives us the chance to ask questions and get some clarity,” Parkview Baptist superintendent Don Mayes said. “There are proposals that use a multiplier, but there are other things, like the limits on eligibility for seventh- and eighth-graders as well as freshman.
“Some small schools could lose their freshman and (junior varsity) teams, which would be a very difficult. I personally don’t think private schools want an additional split or a separate association. We need to ask questions and listen.”
Changes would also be in store with some LHSAA’s nonselect schools also being subject to a multiplier if their school admission process includes a formal application process, a factor that could impact multiple East Baton Rouge Parish schools and schools in the New Orleans.
Questions about the executive committee’s decision to eliminate a bylaw to eliminate the long-standing Act 465 are expected. It has allowed private school students, primarily parochial schools students, to be eligible when transferring to a school of the same faith in another attendance zone for high school may be another key topic.
“Not all Catholic schools have a feeder school in their home attendance zone and Baton Rouge is a good example of that,” Catholic High principal Lisa Harvey said. “For families who start their children in a faith-based education in kindergarten to not be eligible for at least subvarsity in ninth grade would be a huge blow for the schools and the families.”