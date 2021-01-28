The team Dunham envisioned winning a second straight Division III state championship with was back on the floor for the first time in a month.
The Tigers showed that with first team all-state point guard Carlos Stewart back in the fold, they’re certainly state title-worthy.
Stewart returned from a five-game absence because of a knee injury and helped to galvanize an effort from Dunham that required having to hold off a determined effort from Episcopal in a 69-58 win Thursday in a District 8-2A opener between archrivals.
“Just the confidence that he puts in the guys,” Dunham coach Jonathan Pixley said of Stewart, who had meniscus surgery 2½ weeks ago and was cleared to play Wednesday. “He controls the game. He controls the ball, and defensively he can cause havoc. Just him being out there, we were whole again. We felt whole again.”
Dunham, which had lost four of five games in Stewart’s absence, trailed for a total of 23 seconds in the first quarter.
Chase Augustus was among the team’s beneficiaries of having Stewart back on the floor, displaying his inside-outside versatility and leading all players with 29 points. Stewart, who averaged 34 points before his injury, scored 15 on 6-of-14 shooting. Jace Augustus added13 and Henry Hays 11.
Chase Augustus and Hays each had three 3-pointers and Dunham shot 51% (27 of 53) for the game.
Stewart Bonnecaze and Jack Savario had 27 and 19 points to lead the Knights, which shot 37.5 % (18 of 48) for the game.
“You’ve to give Dunham credit,” Episcopal coach Chris Beckman said. “They had the best player in the state that came back. The difference was the Augustus twins, especially Chase. He did a tremendous job of getting offensive rebounds and hitting threes.”
Dunham came out of the locker room on a 7-0 run in the third quarter, offsetting an 8-2 surge from Episcopal (13-7) to close the first half and trail 33-24 at halftime.
With Stewart primarily serving as a facilitator in the third quarter, the Tigers opened their largest lead at 52-29 with 2:46 showing in third quarter on Chase Augustus’ 3-pointer on an assist from Stewart.
Dunham led 61-43 with 5:48 to play when Episcopal answered with a 12-2 run, capped by Savario’s free throw with 2:15 left to make it 63-55.
Episcopal got as close as 66-58 on Ben Stafford’s 3-pointer with 53 seconds left, but Chase Augustus’ layup and Shad Levy’s free throw accounted for the final score.
“In this matchup they’re never going to go away,” Pixley said. “It’s always going to be one of those deals where you’re going to have to fight them off.”
Girls
EPISCOPAL 56, DUNHAM 27: The Knights jumped out to a commanding 22-3 first-quarter lead and followed their balanced scoring to a convincing District 8-2A victory over the Tigers.
Izzy Besselman scored 10 and Annslee Bourgeois added eight in Episcopal’s first-quarter surge, helping the Knights (18-3, 1-0) win for the ninth straight time.
Besselman led Episcopal with 23 points. Bourgeois added 10 and Sarah Bonnecaze nine, seven of which came during a 23-5 third-quarter blitz.