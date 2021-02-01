Boys
1. Madison Prep (14-2): The Class 3A Chargers continued their upward trajectory with four wins, including notable victories over Zachary and Liberty.
2. Scotlandville (17-3): COVID-19 issues for opponents cost the Hornets their games last week. They face a District 4-5A heavy schedule this week.
3. Zachary (18-5): The Broncos of 4-5A lost to Madison Prep last week but won their other two games and remain steady.
4. Liberty (14-6): Yes, the Division II/4A Patriots lost to Madison Prep on Saturday, but they also had two big wins and a recent victory over Scotlandville.
5. University (22-3): It was a split decision for the Division II/3A Cubs, who were 1-1 last week, including a buzzer-beater loss to Jehovah-Jireh.
6. Catholic (14-8) and Dunham (13-11): Two teams in transition. The 5A/Division I Bears have been sidelined by COVID issues, while 2A/Division III Dunham is on the rise, thanks to the return of star Carlos Stewart from injury.
8. Central (14-4): The Class 5A Wildcats were 1-1 with a huge win and a big loss. The task now is to regain steady footing.
9. St. Michael (13-4) and Family Christian (22-11): Here’s to signature district wins — St. Michael beat Plaquemine in 7-4A, while FCA ousted Jehovah-Jireh in 7-C.
On the outside looking in: Doyle, East Ascension, Episcopal, Plaquemine, Walker, McKinley, Southern Lab.
Girls
1. Doyle (17-4): The defending Class 2A champions move to the top of the area top 10. The lineup is a bit different than a year ago, but the results are pretty much the same.
2. Madison Prep (13-6): After COVID stoppages, the Class 3A Chargers are emerging as a force, with a 43-42 win over Liberty on Saturday as Exhibit A.
3. Liberty (16-6): The two-time defending Division II/4A Patriots were 1-1 including that one-point loss to Madison Prep. That loss should provide playoff motivation?
4. Walker (25-2): WHS lost for the first time since December with their revamped lineup but also won twice ahead of Tuesday’s 4-5A showdown with Zachary.
5. Episcopal (19-3): With a win over 5A Scotlandville on Monday, the 2A/Division III Knights have won 10 games in a row.
6. Albany (16-5): The Class 3A Hornets now have a seven-game winning streak and are among the area’s most consistent programs.
7. Zachary (18-7): Two wins last week put the Broncos in solid position for their showdown Tuesday with Walker.
8. East Iberville (19-5): The 1A Tigers are sidelined by the quarantine but will be ready to hit the ground running next week.
9, Plaquemine (15-5): A loss to St. Helena on Monday snapped a seven-game winning streak for the 4A Green Devils.
10. Brusly (19-8) and Scotlandville (15-7): Class 3A Brusly added one win and though Scotlandville lost to Episcopal on Monday, they will be a 5A team to watch as the season winds down.
On the outside looking in: Denham Springs, Donaldsonville, Holden, St. Amant, University.