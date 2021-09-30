Walter Samuel and Jacorey Johnson each ran for more than 100 yards apiece as East Ascension pulled away from Walker for a 48-28 win Thursday night at Walker.
They combined to produce 12 runs longer than 10 yards. Samuel had a 34-yard touchdown run, and Johnson scored on runs of 5 and 10 yards.
Walker (2-2) fell behind three touchdowns by halftime and was unable to make up ground. East Ascension (1-2) took control with three touchdowns in the second quarter.
HOW IT WAS WON
The difference was at the line of scrimmage. East Ascension controlled both lines as it ran at will while making things difficult for Walker quarterbacks Hunter Bethel and Warren Young Jr.
For the game, East Ascension had 308 yards rushing on 41 carries. Walker ran 26 times for 280 yards, but 197 came on three long touchdown runs.
East Ascension took control late in the first quarter. After forcing a Walker punt from inside its own 10, the Spartans used six plays to move 38 yards and take a 21-7 lead. An illegal block had EA facing a second-and-14, but Spartans quarterback Troy Dunn tossed a 29-yard touchdown to Allen Starks, who was wide open after Walker’s defender fell down on the play.
The Spartans forced a three-and-out and got the ball back at the EA 41. Samuel got loose for a 48-yard run, and Dunn capped the two-play series with a 24-yard touchdown pass to Jacorey Mitchell.
After the teams traded touchdowns, the EA defense stepped up in the final minute of the half. Walker produced its best drive of the half as it moved to the EA 34. The Spartans got a sack and forced two incompletions to force a punt.
EA ran out the second-quarter clock as it took a 35-14 lead into halftime.
PLAYER OF THE GAME
Running back, Walter Samuel, East Ascension
Samuel rushed 17 times for 198 yards with a long of 48. His 34-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter gave the Spartans a 42-21 lead entering the fourth quarter
NOTABLE
- EA senior linebacker Rionte Jones lined up in the Spartans backfield on their opening drive of the game. Facing a first-and-goal at the Walker 13, Jones took a handoff and bullied his way into the end zone. Jones’ productive first quarter continued when he added a 2-yard tackle for loss on Walker’s second possession.
- Walker senior quarterback Hunter Bethel was shaken up late in the first half and didn’t play in the second half. He finished having completed 7 of 12 passes for 107 yards and a touchdown.