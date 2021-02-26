CENTRAL — A last-second basket from Central reserve guard Ty Johnson resulted in the entire Wildcats’ bench spilling onto the floor, soon joined by a reduced capacity crowd in unison.
It was a moment that had been 14 years in the making, representing the last time Central last won a state playoff game.
Central, relying on its constant full-court pressure, caught fire midway through the third quarter and followed the lead of seniors Rylan Walker and Malik Hillard to a runaway 80-53 victory over No. 21 Barbe in Friday’s Class 5A state first-round playoff game.
“It feels good,” Central senior Rylan Walker said. “We were trying to get through and go to the next round, which we haven’t done in a long time.”
Central (20-6) advances to next week’s regional round at No. 5 Bonnabel.
Walker helped Central, who was hosting its first playoff game since 2010, make up for lost time with a game-high 34 points. He was one of three double-figure scorers along with 13 points apiece from Hillard and Nah’Landri Stinson for the Wildcats who shot 46.7% (29 of 62) overall.
“The boys wanted it. It was important to them,” said Central coach Sid Edwards, whose 10-player rotation paid dividends in the second half. “I knew they were ready to roll.”
The game was tied at 45-all at the 5:24 mark of the third quarter — the fifth time the game was deadlocked — when Central went into overdrive in its pursuit to create a new milestone for the program.
The Wildcats went on a 12-0 run — ignited by a 3-pointer from Walker —‚ and it was the combination of Walker and Hillard that combined all 12 points during the blitz where the Wildcats forced the Buccaneers (11-5) into four of their 22 turnovers.
Within the blink of an eye Central, which led 21-19 at halftime, turned a tight game into a 57-45 advantage and finished the quarter on a 18-4 run which Stinson capped with a put back for a 63-49 lead.
“The key was we wore them down,” Edwards said. “They were shooting it early. We just stuck with the plan and wanted to play 94 feet. We mixed in a little half-court zone.”
Central’s defense forced Barbe to miss its last six field goal attempts of the quarter, and the Buccaneers wound up missing their last 18 shots since the game was tied.
Guard Jabbari Barry led Barbe with 20 points.
Stinson scored the first six points of the final quarter and Hillard, who scored 10 of his 13 in the second half, took a pass from Walker for another layup and 71-49 cushion.
“They’ll remember it for quite a while,” Edwards said. “It’s a history making win for us. We’ve never been known for hoops in a long time.”