WALKER — Walker High softball coach Hali Fletcher wiped away a few tears after meeting with her seniors. What she thought would happen did.
And it was fifth-seeded Airline that claimed a 3-0 victory over No. 4 Walker in a Class 5A quarterfinal playoff game played at WHS’ Randy Bradshaw Field Saturday night.
Raelin Chaffin tossed a one-hitter and struck out 18 for the Vikings (19-5). The LSU signee walked only one and had the game winning hit, driving in the first run in the top of the fourth inning.
“Like I said in another interview, it comes down to who makes the first mistake and/or who puts the ball in play,” Fletcher said. “That’s true for any level, including today.
“I made it point to tell them (Walker players) that this moment is terrible, but the season is not. It is not easy to get to the 5A quarterfinals. They achieved all of their goals except one – to win state title. I hope this lights a fire under them and pushes them to be the best they can be.”
If Airline’s Chaffin was not the best she could be Saturday, no one noticed. Of the first 15 outs Chaffin recorded against Walker (27-5) 13 were strikeouts. A one-out single in the fourth inning by Haleigh Pourciau was the lone hit for the Wildcats.
“A little bit of everything was working for me today,” Chaffin said. “They came out very aggressive and were swinging at pitches. When they chased pitches early in the count I got ahead and then I could throw different pitches to keep them off balance.”
With the win, Airline (19-5) plays No. 1 seed West Monroe one of the two 5A semifinals set for 3 p.m. Friday at Sulphur’s Frasch Park.
Paris Endris was the only player in the game with multiple hits. She finished 2-4 with a solo home run the fifth. Chaffin, Mackenzee Perry and Jina Baffuto each had one hit. Chaffin’s RBI single and Baffuto’s RBI double brought home runs in the fourth.
“This season we have shown so much fight,” Airline coach Brittany Frazier said. “We had to play without her (Chaffin) for about three weeks because of an injury. And our No. 2 pitcher got hurt too.
“Last year, we felt like we really had a shot at it (LHSAA tournament) and then we lost that season (to COVID-19) and five starters. So winning and getting there this year means a lot.”
Walker stranded five baserunners — one each in five of the seven innings. The Wildcats never got a runner past first base. Starting pitcher Lainee Bailey (21-2), who entered the game was 20 home runs for Walker, drew the lone walk in the sixth.
“We swung at things over our hands quite a bit,” Walker’s Fletcher added. “Collectively, we did not make the adjustments we needed to make to put the ball in play. And that was big.”