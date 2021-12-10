Some see Zachary’s move into the ranks of Class 5A football elite as the product of “Brew Magic,” which is a tip of the cap to Bronco head coach David Brewerton.
Hard to argue that point. In 14 years as a head coach, including eight at Zachary, Brewerton has a 148-43 record that includes a 92-16 mark and three Class 5A titles at ZHS and one runner-up finish at 3A Livonia.
Plenty of people would like to know how he does it as Brewerton leads the top-seeded Broncos (14-0) into the Class 5A title game against No. 3 Ponchatoula (12-0) at 7 p.m. Saturday night at the Caesars Superdome. Those who knew answer can be found in who the 48-year-old Brewerton is.
“The summer before my ninth-grade year at Catholic High, there was a cotillion I was invited to and I really did not want to go,” The Dunham School’s Neil Weiner said.
“I get there and don’t know anybody. There is a bunch of older guys and Brew is right there in the middle of it – the life of the party and he’s one of the seniors.
“He sees me standing over there by myself and brings me over and introduces me to everybody. That’s him … he always wants to lift people up and include them in whatever is going on. Yes, he’s a great motivator too.”
From life of the party to post-game parties on Poydras/Sugar Bowl Drive, it has been quite a ride for Brewerton, an offensive lineman on Catholic High’s 1990 team that finished as the Class 4A runner-up to Ruston.
Though his pre-game speeches are considered epic, other coaches seek Brewerton out because of his rapport with players as much or more than strategy.
“I was taught a long time ago that coaching is about personal relationships,” Brewerton said. “I think a kid needs to know that you care about them personally before you care about them as a football player.
“I think we do a good job of that as a staff. As a coach, I want to know what is going on their (players’) lives. If they want to talk, I’m here for them.”
ZHS defensive coordinator Steven Thomas points out that Brewerton will stop any coaches meeting if there is a knock on the door and a player needs something.
“He is a great players’ coach and also a great coach to work for,” Thomas said. “Some coaching situations are dictatorships. Brew’s approach is that we work together.
“He gives us the autonomy to do the things we need to do. And it’s the same with the players … the feeling that we are all in this together.”
Brewerton’s mentors are Weiner’s father, legendary Catholic High coach Dale Weiner, Central’s Sid Edwards, his CHS position coach Joe LeBlanc and his high school wrestling coach, Kenny Spellman.
“When I look at the way he coaches, I see some of my dad and some Sid,” Neil Weiner said. “And there is a part of it that is all Brew.”
Brewerton’s wife, Casey, says that, like any coach, he comes home not ready to talk about a game and notes that being a head coach/athletic director amounts to long hours. She too says it all adds up.
“It’s the relationships he builds and how he relates to people – especially the players – that makes David who he is,” she said. “And he loves what he does.”
Central’s Edwards, a former Catholic assistant, had both Neil Weiner and Brewerton on his staff at Redemptorist.
“He’s got that magnetic personality few people have,” Edwards said. “And he’s always been a winner.”