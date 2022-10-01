Class 5A
1. Destrehan (5-0) beat H.L. Bourgeois, 47-0
2. Catholic-BR (4-1) beat Carver-Montgomery, Ala., 42-36
3. Edna Karr (2-3) beat Brother Martin, 40-7
4. Zachary (3-1) beat Winona, Miss., 49-14
5. Ruston (4-1) beat Neville, 27-21
6. Acadiana (4-1) beat Comeaux, 59-6
7. C.E. Byrd (4-1) lost to Benton, 63-28
8. Brother Martin (3-2) lost to Edna Karr, 40-7
9. Archbishop Rummel (4-1) lost to Scotlandville, 35-34
10. John Curtis (4-1) beat Holy Cross, 32-21
Others receiving votes: St. Augustine (4-1) beat Jesuit, 37-21; Captain Shreve (3-2) lost to Parkway, 25-13; Parkway (5-0) beat Captain Shreve, 25-13; West Monroe (3-1) did not play; Southside (4-1) beat Barbe, 30-7; Carencro (4-1) beat New Iberia, 51-34.
Class 4A
1. Westgate (5-0) beat Magnolia School of Excellence, 77-0
2. Neville (3-2) lost to Ruston, 27-21
3. Lafayette Christian (4-1) beat Avoyelles, 49-28
4. St. Thomas More (4-1) beat Denham Springs, 42-21
5. Warren Easton (4-1) beat John Ehret, 69-35
6. De La Salle (5-0) beat East Ascension, 20-13
7. Lutcher (4-1) beat South Lafourche, 56-0
8. Leesville (4-1) lost to Opelousas, 56-20
9. North DeSoto (5-0) beat B.T. Washington-SH, 55-6
10. Belle Chasse (4-1) lost to Franklinton, 24-17
Others receiving votes: Teurlings Catholic (5-0) beat Breaux Bridge, 38-0; Northwood-Shreveport (3-2) beat Bossier, 48-12; West Feliciana (5-0) beat Istrouma, 50-14; Huntington (3-2) beat Minden, 60-27; Cecilia (4-1) beat Notre Dame, 25-24; Plaquemine (5-0) beat St. Michael 48-16.
Class 3A
1. Union Parish (4-1) beat Franklin Parish, 49-20
2. E.D. White (4-1) beat Thibodaux, 45-21
3. University (3-2) beat Port Allen, 45-6
4. Church Point (5-0) beat Mamou, 58-6
5. Amite (4-1) beat Kentwood, 14-6
6. Madison Prep (3-2) beat Mentorship, 61-0
7. Abbeville (4-1) beat West St. Mary, 56-6
8. St. James (4-1) beat Woodlawn-BR, 30-27
9. Lake Charles Prep (3-2) beat Westlake, 44-0
10. Iowa (4-1) beat Kinder, 28-0
Others receiving votes: Sterlington (2-3) beat Richwood, 36-20; John F. Kennedy (4-1) beat Live Oak, 37-27; Parkview Baptist (4-1) beat Glen Oaks, 49-7; Bogalusa (4-1) beat Chalmette, 52-36; Carroll (4-0) beat Bastrop, 62-0; St. Martinville (1-4) lost to Lafayette, 44-41; Westlake (3-2) lost to Lake Charles Prep, 44-0.
Class 2A
1. Many (4-0) did not play
2. Newman (4-1) beat Pearl River, 52-22
3. Oak Grove (3-2) lost to Mangham, 50-21
4. Notre Dame (3-2) lost to Cecilia, 25-24
5. St. Charles Catholic (3-2) beat Vandebilt Catholic, 35-7
6. North Caddo (4-1) beat West Ouachita, 28-27
7. Dunham (4-1) beat Southern Lab, 28-14
8. Calvary Baptist (3-2) beat Mansfield, 52-6
9. Mangham (4-1) beat Oak Grove, 50-21
10. Avoyelles (3-2) lost to Lafayette Christian, 49-28
Others receiving votes: Episcopal-BR (5-0) beat Ascension Catholic, 33-28; Rosepine (4-1) beat DeQuincy, 54-10; Grand Lake (5-0) beat East Beauregard, 58-30; Welsh (4-0) beat Loreauville, 20-16; General Trass (3-2) beat Rayville, 42-24.
Class 1A
1. Ouachita Christian (4-1) lost to Ouachita Parish, 48-28
2. Homer (4-1) beat Ringgold, 65-8
3. Southern Lab (2-2) lost to Dunham, 28-14
4. Kentwood (4-1) lost to Amite, 14-6
5. Logansport (4-1) beat Red River, 32-16
6. Vermilion Catholic (5-0) beat Highland Baptist, 48-0
7. St. Frederick (4-1) beat Sicily Island, 34-0
8. Riverside (4-1) beat MP Country Day, 31-10
9. Glenbrook (5-0) beat Arcadia, 53-20
10. Ascension Catholic (3-2) lost to Episcopal-BR, 33-28
Others receiving votes: Haynesville (4-1) beat Plain Dealing, 48-0; Catholic-PC (5-0) beat White Castle, 36-8; Central Catholic (4-1) beat Jeanerette, 47-0; St. Martin’s (5-0) beat The Willow School, 49-8; Arcadia (4-1) lost to Glenbrook, 53-20; Sacred Heart-VP (4-1) lost to Caldwell Parish, 13-0.