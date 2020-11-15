Any other year, the talk of championships and championship streaks would dominate the discussion for local teams before the LHSAA State Cross Country meet begins.
Not this year. Relief and gratitude are dominant emotions for coaches Pete Boudreaux, Claney Duplechin and Mark LaHaye. A state meet during a pandemic might not sound like a dream come true but to the coaches and runners it is close enough for 2020.
“I am just so thankful that we get to run and have a state meet,” Boudreaux said. “For the longest time, we were not even sure we could have a season or if we could run a state meet once we got started.
“This isn’t just about us. I am happy for our guys, but I hope all the teams and runners get the chance to run and have a great meet. They deserve it.”
The annual two-day meet begins at 10 a.m. Monday for Class 2A and below at Northwestern State’s Walter Ledet Track in Natchitoches. Races for Class 3A to 5A start at 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Episcopal is the defending 2A boys and girls champion. The Knights have the nation’s longest active streak of boys cross country state titles with 24. The EHS girls have won the past two.
But for Duplechin, it’s about being the best each runner can be on the last day of an unusual season.
“This year has been challenging,” Duplechin said. “It has changed the way I coached. To be honest with you, where we finish does not matter to me. I just want them to finish the best they can. Midway through the year the girls were not matching their times from last year. Some of them admitted their heart wasn’t in it.
“First, they didn’t think we would have a season and then they were not sure if we could finish the season. It has been so different with smaller meets and changes in how meets were run. It was a challenge for all of us.”
Catholic seeks its fourth straight 5A boys title. A win Tuesday would give LaHaye's Redstickers four straight unbeaten seasons and a fifth straight Class 5A title. LaHaye said it has not been easy.
“We had some girls test positive early on (for COVID-19) and others who were quarantined because they were contact traced to someone outside the team who tested positive,” LaHaye said. “We made the decision to keep a larger team with 37 girls, working in separate groups, to build depth.
“We had to work to motivate them at times. But they have all stayed with it and made the most of it. I’m excited to see them get to this point.”
LHSAA State Cross Country
Monday’s race times
At Northwestern State
Class C boys, 10 a.m.
Class B boys, 10:45 a.m.
Class C girls, 11:30 a.m.
Class B girls, 12:15 p.m.
Class 1A boys, 1 p.m.
Class 2A boys, 1:45 p.m.
Class 1A girls, 2:30 p.m.
Class 2A girls, 3:15 p.m.