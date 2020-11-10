Lutcher might not have the name recognition of some high school volleyball programs in south Louisiana, but the fifth-seeded Bulldogs are set to make their 11th appearance in the LHSAA state volleyball tournament during coach Ricky Leblanc's 21-year tenure.
“We’ve been fortunate over the years,” Leblanc said. “And I love this team. This is the second year in a row that we’ve made the tournament and we are doing it with a mix of players.
“We only have two seniors. There are freshmen, sophomores and juniors who are all contributing. Because we had several new starters, we did start slow. But I can honestly say this team has continued to get better throughout the season.”
The Bulldogs (11-7) lost five of their first eight matches. But they bring a five-match winning streak into a Division III tournament quarterfinal against No. 4 Cabrini (10-9) at 8 a.m. Thursday at the Pontchartrain Center in Kenner.
“These girls are passionate about the game," Leblanc said. "They love to practice and they don’t like to leave the gym. They also are very competitive.
“There were a few matches at the beginning of the year that we maybe should have won. But through the year, there has been a progression. Now we are able to win some of the close ones we lost earlier.”
The Bulldogs rely on 6-foot senior middle blocker Madison Beier, along with defensive specialists Maria Detillier and Kelsi Lambert. Setter Allie Bland is the Lutcher quarterback.
“I don’t know a whole lot about Cabrini, other than the fact that they have a quality program every year,” Leblanc said. “We’ll see what happens.”
You again?
When Catholic-Pointe Coupee edged Ascension Catholic 3-2 in a nondistrict match played on the final day of the regular season, CHSPC coach Meagan Meyers and ACHS coach Janelle Blanchard Leonard knew what loomed on the horizon.
“We both looked at each other and said, ‘See you in the quarterfinals,’ ” Meyers said. “Based on the power ratings, we knew we would play again in the quarterfinals.”
Fourth-seeded Ascension Catholic (17-10) and fifth-seeded Catholic-Pointe Coupee (14-9) meet at noon Thursday in a Division V quarterfinal contest in Kenner. Meyers said he believes they will bring out more of the same effort by both teams.
“I expect a very tough, defensive-oriented game,” Meyers said. “Both teams are scrappy and neither is going to give up. I think the difference will be which team is able to handle the tournament atmosphere better.”
It is the first tournament appearance since 2017 for the Hornets. Though schools will be allowed to have a limit of 125 fans, Meyers is preparing her team for the possibility of dealing with a student section — something they have not seen, thanks to COVID-19 regular-season gym crowd limits.
Outside hitters Blaire Bizette (298 kills, 280 digs) and Tori Cameron (302 kills, 202 digs) lead Catholic-PC along with setter Anna Vosburg, who recorded her 1,000th career assist this season. Rebecca Frey is the defensive leader as a first-year varsity starter.