All-Metro Football Class 5A/4A
OFFENSE
Player of the year: Eli Holstein, Zachary
A quarterback goes through progressions while surveying the field from the pocket. For Zachary’s Holstein, a different kind of progression was the real game-changer.
The growth and maturity Holstein displayed in his second year as a starter was transformative, as Zachary went 15-0 and won its fourth Class 5A title in seven years.
It also was enough to make Holstein, a Texas A&M commitment, The Advocate’s Class 5A/4A offensive player of the year.
“Eli had the type of season we needed for him to have in order to move through the playoffs and win a championship,” Zachary coach David Brewerton said. “I was interested to see the progression between his sophomore and junior year.
“The arm talent and size was always there. We had to replace everybody up front and graduated an All-American receiver (Chris Hilton Jr.), and I was interested to see how he handled that. He formed a bond with his receivers, and we saw his the maturation happen in front of us.”
The 6-foot-5, 220-pound Holstein was able to showcase all his talents for the Broncos. In addition to passing for 3,228 yards and 30 touchdowns, Holstein also rushed for 518 yards and 14 TDs, averaging 7.9 yards per carry.
The Broncos often opted to use him as a runner in short-yardage situations near the goal line — including the Class 5A title game, when he scored a third-quarter TD in a 28-20 win over Ponchatoula.
Holstein was the District 4-5A and title-game MVP for the unbeaten Broncos.
Kaleb Jackson, Liberty
RB • 5-11, 205, Jr.
Dylan Sampson, Dutchtown
RB • 5-9, 180, Sr.
Connor Wisham, Zachary
RB • 5-11, 180, Sr.
Charles Robertson, Zachary
WR • 6-2, 190, Sr.
Shelton Sampson Jr., Catholic
WR • 6-4, 185, Jr.
Jaylon Henry, Woodlawn
WR • 6-0, 180, Sr.
Emery Jones, Catholic
OL • 6-5, 340, Sr.
Colin Charlet, Zachary
OL • 6-0, 220, Sr.
Roy Brackins III, Woodlawn
OL • 6-3, 300, Jr.
Darrion Dunn, Liberty
OL • 6-1, 275, Sr.
Jamall Franklin Jr., Scotlandville
OL • 6-8, 370, Jr.
Landon Carter, Catholic
PK • 6-0, 160, Jr.
Rickie Collins, Woodlawn
ATH • 6-3, 185, Jr.
DEFENSE
Player of the year: Kameron Hamilton, Zachary
Hamilton has a story that goes well beyond physical size and the numbers that made him the District 4-5A Defensive MVP and The Advocate’s defensive player of the year.
The 6-foot-4, 275-pound lineman is a Tulane signee who has never let a significant hearing loss limit his play or expectations.
“Kam is over 90% deaf and to watch him grow as a football player and a young man during his three years as a varsity player has been incredible,” Zachary coach David Brewerton said. “It is a feel-good story.
“He was very self-conscious and quiet. We got to see him come out that and become not just a great player, but also a team leader. He made players that were really, really so impressive. Kam had that knack of making plays when we needed them.”
Hamilton helped lead a bend-but-don’t-break defense that was a driving force behind Zachary’s 15-0 record and a fourth LHSAA 5A title in seven years.
How dominant was Hamilton? He finished with 62 solo tackles and 25 assists with an eye-popping 39 tackles for loss, 35 quarterback hurries, nine sacks, three fumble recoveries and two pass breakups.
Hamilton’s specialty was flipping the line of scrimmage in the Broncos’ favor.
“Kam made a lot of big plays,” Brewerton said. “There were so many times when he used his strength to push the other team back two of three yards behind the line. Turning a first-and-10 into a second-and-13 is huge in most games.”
Jermaine Vessell, Catholic
DL • 6-3, 210, Sr.
Dylan Carpenter, St. Amant
DL • 6-4, 240, Jr.
Colby Williams, Central
DL • 5-10, 250, Sr.
Riley Howard, Zachary
LB • 5-10, 225, Sr.
Colbi Dennis, Plaquemine
LB • 6-1, 210, Sr.
Hayden Rushing, Denham Springs
LB • 6-2, 210, Jr.
Jack Massey, Catholic
LB • 5-11, 185, Sr.
Kylin Jackson, Zachary
DB • 6-2, 190, Jr.
Jordan Matthews, Woodlawn
DB • 6-0, 165, Jr.
Joshua Wax, Catholic
DB • 5-10, 165, Sr.
Denichlass Jeter, Belaire
DB • 5-7, 181, Sr.
Kylan Dupre, Catholic
P • 6-0, 225, Sr.
Chance Williams, Scotlandville
KR/Flex • 5-10, 175, Sr.
COACH OF THE YEAR:
David Brewerton, Zachary
The Broncos won their fourth Class 5A title over the last seven seasons with a perfect 15-0 record for Brewerton.
This latest title also frames Brewerton’s accomplishments in eight seasons at Zachary in a historic way. Winning a fourth championship ties Brewerton with the late Kenny Guillot of Parkview Baptist for most titles won by an East Baton Rouge Parish coach in the modern era.
Brewerton now has a career record of 149-43 in 14 seasons as a head coach.
Though Zachary won its fourth title, the Broncos achieved two notable firsts: The Broncos entered the playoffs as a No. 1 seed, and they ended the regular season at No. 1 in the LSWA’s Class 5A poll.