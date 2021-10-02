High school football can elicit just about every emotion imaginable on any given night. For Liberty and Istrouma, it happened on a Week 5 Friday night.
Recounting the momentum shifts and Liberty’s 20-point second-half rally truly tells only part of the story. It was the first time that Baton Rouge’s two newest Class 4A schools met in a varsity game.
Despite the rain that delayed the start of the game by approximately 20 minutes, a large crowd was on hand at Istrouma.
If I wanted to romanticize it, I would call it a perfect game. But it was not. There were a lot of penalties and some sloppy play, at times, by both teams.
But I do believe it was the perfect high school football game in many ways. Neither team gave up. Istrouma and its senior star Le’Veon Moss was the early aggressor and built a 27-7 lead. Moss had a spectacular 61-yard run in that span.
Liberty scored late in the first half and then spent the entire halftime period in its small locker room on the visitor’s side, running out in time for the opening kick.
Kaleb Jackson, Liberty’s junior standout, was a catalyst in the second half. Jackson’s electrifying 55-yard TD run down the Patriots’ sideline was among the highlights.
Multiple cramps and injuries, including injuries that sidelined Moss and Istrouma quarterback Lakendrick Self, were among the factors that made the game run deep into the night.
As I charted plays, my phone kept pinging with messages from people who wanted a final score. Sorry, this game could not be contained in a typical time frame.
Great game to win. Tough one to lose. And memorable above all else.
Big wins for Belaire, Parkview
If you picked Belaire and Parkview Baptist to win their Week 5 district games, you were ahead of the curve. Ultimately, the Bengals and Eagles claimed notable come-from-behind wins.
Belaire (3-1, 1-0) rallied from 2-0 halftime deficit to oust Plaquemine 13-8 on the road in District 7-4A. It was the second straight win for the Bengals.
The comeback was more dramatic for Parkview (2-3, 1-3). The Eagles erased a 22-0 deficit and beat West Feliciana 23-22 in District 7-3A. WFHS missed what would have been a game-winning field goal to end the game.
Denichlass Jeter ran for 87 yards, while Makih Palmer had 74 yards on 12 carries and scored both Belaire TDs. Noah James’ fourth-quarter interception sealed the win.
Abram Johnston completed 10 of 13 passes for 114 yards and one TD, while Brant Yarbrough ran for 51 yards on eight carries for Parkview. Jay Richardson caught four passes for 70 yards and a TD.
Remembering Charlie Cryer
Two years after receiving a life-saving liver transplant, Vandebilt Catholic defensive coordinator Charlie Cryer died of a heart attack. Cryer, a former LSU offensive lineman, died Tuesday.
Cryer, 59, was known for his positive approach as a coach through a number of coaching stops, his final head coaching job was at Pope John Paul II. He coached Vermilion Catholic to the Class 1A title in 2003.
Cryer will be honored during a gathering set for 10 a.m., Sunday, Oct. 10, at the Catholic High of Baton Rouge track/soccer stadium.