The plan is to stick to the basics when the LHSAA hosts its first classification meeting at 3 p.m. Wednesday at the LHSAA office.
Assistant executive director Michael Federico, who has taken on the lead role in the process, said he expects the meeting to last about two hours.
Multiple tasks will be completed, but Federico said no classification plan will be presented until the second meeting set for Nov. 15. The two-year classification plan goes into effect next fall and runs through the 2023-24 school year.
“We will hear appeals first for anybody who has a petition regarding the enrollment (numbers) their school submitted,” Federico said. “After those are heard, the enrollment cutoff points (for each classification) for the football schools will be approved.
“Then we’ll approve the cutoffs for the nonfootball schools and for the divisional sports. After that, we will post who has opted to play up in class or division. Next, we will show the new classification groups that include the op-ups. And then … that’s the meeting.”
Federico said he has received calls from schools wishing to promote or note a districting idea. He has told callers to hold onto those thoughts for an extra 11 days.
“I’ve gotten a few calls, and I’ve told people there is no reason to worry about that (districts) at this point,” Federico noted. “It does not even come into the conversation tomorrow.”
Federico will present a slide show that illustrates enrollment numbers and the classification breakdowns for the LHSAA’s basic districts and sports that play in divisional formats such as volleyball, soccer, tennis and golf to members of the LHSAA’s executive committee and others in attendance.
This marks the first time in three years that the LHSAA has reclassified its schools to set up new districting plans. The 2020 COVID-19 pandemic and two hurricanes that devastated southwest Louisiana prompted the LHSAA to delay the process for an extra year.
Documents sent to LHSAA schools and the media last week did show whether the organization’s 400-plus member schools are projected to remain in the same classification enrollment wise or whether they would move up or down in class.
No pairings show
The LHSAA plans to release its football playoff pairings at 11 a.m. Sunday. For the second straight year, there will be no playoff pairings show.
CST previously broadcasted the LHSAA football pairings shows. But CST went off the air Oct. 31.
Know the app
Football pairings will be released on the LHSAA Live app before going up on the LHSAA’s website Sunday.
The move is part of a decision designed to drive more traffic to the LHSAA Live app. The policy change started Monday with the LHSAA’s volleyball pairings release and will continue through all sports.
Prep notables
Baton Rouge High soccer player Emily Evans is scheduled to sign with Delta State during a ceremony set for 1:30 p.m. Nov. 10 at the school. Evans was an All-Metro selection last season.
• Former Zachary High and Louisiana Tech standout Boston Scott ran for 60 yards and two touchdowns in the Philadelphia Eagles’ 44-6 win over the Detroit Lions Sunday.