East Ascension's defensive front seven held strong, but De La Salle’s offense, after struggling for most of Friday night, eventually broke through.
The Cavaliers (5-0) eventually prevailed 20-13 but not before the Spartans’ (1-4) offense nearly stormed back and tied the game.
Senior running back Patrick Martin led the way for De La Salle. He gained 175 yards on 24 carries and scored two touchdowns.
How it was won
Near the end of the first half, East Ascension committed two turnovers on consecutive plays, giving De La Salle two chances in Spartans territory to widen their lead. But, each time, their drive stalled, thanks to pass breakups by D’Ron McZeal and and Anthony Coleman.
On the next possession, an Antwone Foster 40-yard scramble set up the Spartans on the 5-yard line with a chance to take the lead. But a false start, a dropped pass and a loss of 16 yards on a busted play ended those hopes. An interception in the end zone by sophomore linebacker Drew Poche preserved the Cavaliers’ 7-3 lead.
Martin widened the Cavaliers’ lead in the third quarter with a 7-yard touchdown plunge and increased it to 14 with a 70-yard score halfway through the fourth.
Spartans senior receiver Zhavier Jupiter kept the Spartans' hopes alive when he caught a screen and ran 26 yards for a touchdown in the fourth. Then, McZeal returned a punt to the 4-yard line, bringing the Spartans close to tying the game.
But East Ascension fumbled a snap on third-and-goal. De La Salle recovered the fumble and ran out the clock on their next drive.
Player of the game
Patrick Martin, De La Salle: Martin’s two second-half touchdowns were just enough to keep De La Salle on top. On the first, he fought through tacklers in the middle of East Ascension's defense for a 7-yard score. On the latter, he took a handoff to the left, made one cut and gashed the defense for a 70-yard score.
De La Salle attempted only 12 passes. They averaged more yards on Martin’s carries (7.3) than they did on completed passes (5.9).
They said it
De La Salle coach, Graham Jarrott: “It was a hard-fought win. This is a very good team. It’s a big 5A team. They’re probably the largest team we’ve seen so far, and I just thought both sides of the ball played very hard. I thought the defense did outstanding tonight. Five takeaways.”
“(Martin's) awesome. The tough hits, there’s a lot of guys in the box. He’s taking tough hits, and he was able to pop one through, and I thought that sealed the game for us.”
East Ascension coach, Darnell Lee: “We had our chances. Our team chemistry, it’s got to come together fast. We got some young guys. We’re starting freshman, we’re starting sophomores. We’re getting some valuable experience, but if they want anything good to happen this year at the end of the year, we’ve got to pull it together quickly. We didn’t do a good job offensively.”
Notable
East Ascension drove inside the 5-yard line three times on the night, and on those drives, came away with only three points. Penalties and miscues pushed the Spartans away from the end zone, into long down-and-distance situations. Two of those drives ended in turnovers.
De La Salle averaged 30 points per game heading into the night, but East Ascension held them to only 20 and only seven in the first half.