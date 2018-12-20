Ursuline Academy came out ahead against University High in a battle of Division II girls basketball powers Thursday night at U-High’s Lady Cubs Classic.
Ursuline (8-4) started fast and built an early lead that it held all night before claiming a 58-51 win over U-High. The game was a matchup of last year’s top two seeds in Division II, and what many thought was going to be the state championship game before U-High were upset in the semifinals by Lee Magnet, which was then defeated by Ursuline.
“Anytime you get two big names — Ursuline and University — put those two together, it doesn’t matter what gym it is,” said first-year Ursuline coach Kris Goff. “If we’re playing in a park, if we’re playing outside in the freezing cold or rain both teams want to win, and it showed tonight. We saw some good basketball both ways."
The defending state champions were led by Kiersten Nelson and Kennedi Jackson, an Oklahoma State commitment, who scored 22 and 16 points. Tyrielle Williams also chipped in 12 points for the Lions. Nelson was clutch down the stretch, making four free throws and scoring six of Ursuline’s 10 points in the fourth quarter.
The combination of Nelson, whom Goff called one of the more underrated juniors in the state, and Jackson scored 20 first-half points, including all 16 of Ursuline’s second quarter points.
Alyssa Fisher led the way for U-High (9-6) and finished with a game-high 29 points. She was the primary offensive engine for a Cubs team that came out flat, said coach Bonita Johnson.
U-High made a strong push late scoring 31 points in the second half after only posting six in the first quarter and 14 in the second, but the rally was not enough. Johnson said her team’s shots were not falling like they normally do, and they did not adjust by attacking the basket soon enough.
“I told them we have to have energy in our favor for us to go,” Johnson said. “When we came out flat, they came out making shots and the shots we took we just weren’t making them.
“(The slow start) kind of put us on our heels because we weren’t expecting it, and I told them you can’t watch a team and determine the outcome of a game. You’ve got to get in there and play it. They have to learn that they have to go in knowing every team wants to get you — every team wants to beat University.”
Goff and Johnson said they expect to see each other in the playoffs, and if so, Thursday night’s game definitely will not be forgotten.