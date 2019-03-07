LAKE CHARLES--Madison Prep coach Jeff Jones isn’t afraid to tell his current group of Chargers the truth.
“I ride on them hard and tell them they’re the second-worst group since I’ve been here,” he chuckled in the media room after his team’s 59-53 Class 3A semifinal victory over Sophie B. Wright. “They take that as a challenge, and they made it to another championship game. The names are different, but the results are still the same.”
But going into their biggest game of the season to-date, the Chargers (31-7) had planned to be without their lone returning starter, guard Jahein Spencer, who leads Madison Prep in points (14.9) and rebounds (9.0) . For a relatively inexperienced team holding the pressure of preserving a run of six consecutive trips to the state finals, that could have been too much to shoulder against the top-seeded Warriors.
But unbeknownst to him, Spencer pulled a “Willis Reed.” In Game 7 of the NBA Finals, a hobbling Reed inspired the New York Knick to victory. Though Spencer didn’t understand the reference, the comparison holds true. Last night, after not making the trip with his teammates and coaches, Spencer called Jones after deciding a turf toe injury suffered in the team’s final regular-season game wasn’t going to be how his Madison Prep career ended. Now, he's got one more left in Saturday's Class 3A title game at 8 p.m.
Like Reed, his contribution wasn’t major on the stat sheet — five points on 2-of-9 shooting from the field with five rebounds — but the senior set the tone for a team that got something from every player on the court. Led by Jordan Johnson’s 10 points of 5-of-6 shooting, all nine Chargers who played scored at least three points, with six registering at least two rebounds.
“That’s kind of been our thing all year long. This team hasn’t had a big identity,” Jones said. “We lost 21 seniors the last three years, and Jahein was our only returning starter. Going into the season, we had a ‘strength in numbers’ mentality. I said it’s kind of like a barbecue. Everybody brings something to the table. Everything is important. The meat’s important. The cups are important, and everyone brings something to the table.”
Together, with 3-pointers from three players, Madison Prep took a 13-8 lead after the first quarter and sank three more to close the first half up 30-18. Meanwhile, the Warriors (32-4) found themselves out of sorts. After missing five of the team’s first six free throws, struggles at the free-throw line would haunt Sophie B. Wright the whole game.
Despite briefly closing within one point, 35-34 off Charlie Russell’s 3-pointer with a minute to go in the third quarter, coach Jason Bertrand’s squad shot 5-for-10 from the free-throw line in the period. As they hung around as the fourth quarter ticked away, the Warriors struggled to stay within a single possession. They finished 14-of-35 from the free-throw line as a team, with Russell’s 6-for-10 mark propelling his team-leading 16 points.
In contrast, the Chargers shot 14-for-16 from the free-throwline.
“I don’t think we played bad,” Bertrand said. “But in these type of matchups, and I think 3A is the strongest classification at the top, but when you’re playing these level of teams, it’s going to be the small things.”