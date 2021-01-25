Boys
1, Madison Prep (10-2): With a nondistrict win over previously unbeaten Carver in their first week back from COVID quarantine, the Class 3A Chargers move to the top spot.
2, University (21-2): The Cubs of Class 3A/Division II have now won 11 straight games with an athletic lineup that has size and skill.
3, Scotlandville (17-3): A four-point loss to a Liberty team that is on the rise drops the Hornets out of the top spot — but not too far. Lots of parity in this group.
4, Liberty (12-5) and Zachary (16-4): The Patriots are a tall, athletic 4A/Division II team that is putting it all together. Zachary is a young, talented team that now looks to challenge Scotlandville in 4-5A.
6, Central (13-3): The Wildcats are enjoying a breakout season, are riding a nine-game winning streak and also looks to challenge in 4-5A.
7, Catholic (14-8): With a win over East Ascension Friday night, the Bears claimed an early lead in the District 5-5A race.
8, Plaquemine (10-6), St. Michael (10-4) and Port Allen (9-5): Teams from different classes, all with the chance to make waves now and in the postseason. It will be interesting to see how Plaquemine and Port Allen respond to recent losses.
On the outside looking in: Doyle, Dunham, East Ascension, Episcopal, Jehovah-Jireh, McKinley, Southern Lab.
Girls
1, Liberty (15-5): The two-time defending Division II champion Patriots have won four straight since losing to 5A powers Mount Carmel and Ponchatoula.
2, Doyle (17-4): An 11-game winning streak that dates back 2020 puts the defending Class 2A champions at the forefront.
3, Walker (23-1): Injuries have forced the 5A Wildcats to retool of late. But ... WHS has not lost since December, which is worth.
4, Madison Prep (9-6): COVID issues have limited the number of games for this talented 3A team. A Saturday showdown with Liberty is notable.
5, East Iberville (19-5): The 1A Tigers have some notable wins and are looking to make a deep playoff run once again.
6, Episcopal (16-3): So far, so good for the Class 2A/Division III Knights with seven straight wins by double-digit margins.
7, Plaquemine (13-4): The Class 4A Green Devils are a team to watch with an eight-game winning streak and a 7-4A game with Liberty in a couple of weeks.
8, Albany (13-5), and Brusly (18-8): Two more impressive 3A teams. Albany leads the power ratings and Brusly lost by one to MPA last week.
10, Zachary (16-7): Class 5A Zachary weathered a tough nondistrict schedule ahead of 4-5A play.
On the outside looking in: Dunham, Holden, St. Amant, St. John, Scotlandville, University.