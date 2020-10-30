It’s been a recipe for success this season Episcopal used to end a four-year losing streak to its biggest rival.
The seventh-ranked Knights have consistently gained control of games early this season and managed to accomplish that once again on their way to a 43-0 District 8-2A victory Friday over The Dunham School at Memorial Field.
Episcopal’s Ryan Armwood rushed for a game-high 123 yards on 19 attempts, scoring four times during his team’s early uprising that resulted in a 36-0 halftime cushion.
Episcopal (5-0, 2-0 in 8-2A) scored on its first two possessions during the homecoming matchup, converting a pair of turnovers into touchdowns and established a commanding 22-0 lead after the opening quarter.
The Knights, who ended a four-year losing streak to the Tigers (1-3, 0-1), have outscored their opponents 132-0 in the opening quarter through five games.
How it was won
Episcopal took full advantage of a pair of short fields, having to only cover 44 yards in each of its first two scoring drives and 14-0 lead six minutes into the game.
The Knights produced the first of two turnovers into points when linebacker Oliver Jack picked off quarterback Hayden Hand and returned it 22 yards to Dunham’s 35-yard line.
Episcopal negotiated the favorable field position into a 22-0 lead when quarterback Mehrotra, on play-action, rolled to his right on fourth-and-7 and connected with Peyton Pontif on a 35-yard scoring strike with 3:02 left in the opening quarter.
The Knights added 14 points over a four-minute stretch, beginning with Armwood’s third rushing TD, coupled Dryden Duggins’ fumble on the ensuing kickoff that gave the ball right back to the Knights at Dunham’s 16.
Three plays later, Armwood made it 36-0 with a 17-yard scoring run with 45 seconds left in the first quarter.
Episcopal ran 59 plays for 454 total yards, including 327 rushing, compared to Dunham’s 46 plays for 219 yards.
Player of the game
Ryan Armwood, Episcopal
Armwood rushed for 102 of his 123 yards in the first half when he scored four of his team’s five touchdowns that resulted in the 36-0 halftime cushion.
The senior scored on runs of 20 and 31 yards in the first quarter and added TD runs of 3 and 17 yards in the second.
They said it
Dunham coach Neil Weiner: “They’re an excellent team. So well-coached to go with it. Watching film, some of the opponents they played they won in the same fashion and we just thought it was the opponents and not so much them. But it’s definitely them. They have a great team.”
Episcopal coach Travis Bourgeois: “You kind of get nervous with homecoming and you have distractions. Having a big senior class that’s focused, you’ve just got to put a lot of trust in them and that’s our goal. They want to achieve something Episcopal hasn’t achieved before. Week in and week out they’re setting goals for themselves and they’re trying to achieve them. I love the focus; I love the camaraderie.”
Notable
Episcopal reached 5-0 for the first time since 2013.
Dunham quarterback Hayden Horn, a transfer from Denham Springs, accounted for 165 yards of offense. He rushed 18 times for 75 yards and completed 7 of 17 passes for 90 yards.
Episcopal’s defense registered two sacks of Horne for minus-22 yards.
Episcopal wide receiver Thomas D’Armond was the team’s second-leading rusher with 75 yards on 7 carries, while Pontif topped the Knights with five catches for 96 yards.