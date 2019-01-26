Shock was the first reaction for most people when a series of select-school driven changes were approved on the final day of the LHSAA convention.
It was the case even for Teurlings Catholic principal Mike Boyer, whose proposals have taken the select schools out of the LHSAA’s championship events for football, basketball, baseball and softball.
A day later, some are still working through it all, trying to figure out what comes next — whether they like what is happening or not.
“I am disappointed by what passed yesterday,” University High girls basketball coach Bonita Johnson, a former DeRidder High player, said on Saturday. “Basketball coaches sell their kids on making it to the state tournament — a final four in a big arena. It has been that way since I was in school. It won’t feel or look the same.”
Boyer’s proposals voted on Friday at the Crowne Plaza in Baton Rouge bring a new wave of uncertainty as the schools and the LHSAA figure out the next steps. The four sports already separated in the playoffs along select/nonselect lines now await a next move toward title games played at either home sites or neutral sites by select schools. The move to separate sites begins during the 2019-20 school year.
Parkview Baptist headmaster Don Mayes is among those who are apprehensive about what happens next.
“My biggest concern is that we keep the LHSAA together. I do think all schools are stronger together. This seems to take us farther apart (from LHSAA’s nonselect or public schools),” Mayes said. “This is a lot — starting with the change in football — to get into. This is something I know Mr. (Eddie) Bonine (LHSAA executive director) talked about pumping the brakes on. I hope we can take a step back and look at this and come with things that are best not only for the schools, but also the LHSAA.”
Other select-school coaches around the state have strongly criticized the move, particularly the choice for football, which takes select schools out of title games played at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Neil Weiner, the Dunham School’s football coach and athletic director, is putting a positive spin on the changes. Like Boyer, Weiner said all the proposals were voted on by select and nonselect principals.
“Not playing in the Superdome is tough, because for years, that has been the destination for football,” Weiner said. “The focus is that you can win a title. I can’t speak to why the vote went the way it did. This is where we are.”
Surprisingly, Boyer said he has not been greeted negative responses. He said John LeBlanc of Loyola Prep, the LHSAA executive committee’s private school member, is gathering information on select schools in anticipation of a select schools meeting to discuss what comes next.
“The thing I do know is this, whatever we do has be first class, from game management to finances and on to whatever is needed at the different sites where we play,” Boyer said. “I plan to talk to the University of Louisiana at Lafayette this week to see how they might be able to help us by allowing us to use their facilities if local teams advance.”