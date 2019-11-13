Anyone who has seen Zachary High sprinter/hurdler Sean Burrell run knows one thing — it is virtually impossible to catch him. But LSU sure did.
Burrell signed with the Tigers during a ceremony held at ZHS’ Jerry Boudreaux Athletic Center Wednesday afternoon.
“Just the chance to go there means a lot,” Burrell said. “It is a great program and I get to stay close to home. When they decided to offer me, I thought ‘Hey, this would be good.’
“I already know a lot of the guys on the team. From the first time I visited, it felt more like home. The other schools are great, but they did feel like that.”
Burrell is one of the nation’s top competitors in the 400 meters and 200 meters. He was selected as the Louisiana Gatorade Boys Track Athlete of the year last spring. In addition to LSU, Burrell also considered, Texas, Texas A&M, Florida and Oregon. He plans to major in either nursing or pre-physical therapy.
As a sophomore, set an LHSAA composite/all classes record of 45.88 seconds while winning the Class 5A 400, a time that ranked second nationally. He also ran a 20.77 in the 200, which was fifth nationally in 2018.
“I’m deep purple and gold,” said Zachary track coach Chris Carrier, a former LSU football player. “I’m happy for Sean, happy for his family and happy that he is going to stay close to home so we’ll have a chance to go watch him.
Burrell was part of Zachary’s 2017 and 2018 Class 5A football title teams. He started at defensive back and was the Broncos’ punter/return specialist last fall, but he opted to give up football in order to concentrate on track as a senior.
Predictably, Burrell has some fast goals in mind.
“I really want to break 45 seconds in the 400 and get down as low as I can below 21 seconds in the 200,” Burrell said. “Last year I did the 110 hurdles and this year and I’m going to try the 300 hurdles. I’d like see if I can get a record there.”