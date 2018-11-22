There is a common bond and a common goal for top-seeded Southern Lab and No. 2 Ascension Catholic.
Though their motivation is different, both District 6-1A teams have had their sights set on the Division IV title game since before the season began. Now semifinal opponents from District 7-1A with the same dream stand in their way. One of those teams is the defending champion.
“We have played a lot of good teams all season to get prepared us for this,” Southern Lab coach Darrell Asberry said. “And Lafayette Christian is another good team, and they won the title last year. The chance to play a game like this the day after Thanksgiving. … That’s a good thing.”
The Kittens (11-1) host No. 4 LCA (12-0) at Southern’s A.W. Mumford Stadium, while second-seeded ACHS (11-1) hosts No. 3 seed Vermilion Catholic (11-1) at Donaldsonville’s Boutte Stadium. Both games are set for 7 p.m.
A one-year playoff ban kept Southern Lab on the sidelines last year. The Kittens also forfeited Division IV titles won in 2015 and 2016, along with a runner-up finish in 2014. Ascension Catholic lost to Lafayette Christian in the title game a year ago. The chance to redemption is a big deal for the 6-1A teams.
Southern Lab running back Tyrion Davis and offensive lineman Kardell Thomas are LSU commitments who help lead the Southern Lab offense that will face an LCA defense that shut out nine opponents in the regular season. The Kittens scored on the game’s final play to edge Ouachita Christian 22-21 last week in Monroe. Meanwhile, Lafayette Christian has outscored its two playoff opponents 126-20.
The VCHS-Ascension Catholic game is a battle of polar opposites when it comes to offense. The pass-oriented Eagles are led by quarterback Drew Lege, a first-year starter, and receiver Ethan Leger.
Do-everything running back Jai Williams has 2,303 yards rushing and 29 touchdowns for the Bulldogs and their grounded attack. Williams ran for 270 yards last week. Stopping Vermilion Catholic’s passing game is a key challenge.
“They like to throw it around a lot,” ACHS coach Drey Trosclair said. “We’ll have to put pressure on (Drew Lege) but he does a good job of getting the ball out quickly, going through presnap reads and deciding where he wants to go with it.”
Jim Kleinpeter contributed to this report