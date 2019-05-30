Catholic High and Zachary High have taken their respective games to another level in football by winning a combined five LHSAA titles since 2015. Wonder what comes next for the two Class 5A/Division I powers?
Both teams are set for a road road show. Zachary and Catholic are scheduled to play out-of-state opponents in Shreveport’s 2019 Landers Dodge Battle on the Border High School Football Showcase scheduled for Sept. 13-14 at Independence Stadium. It is the first appearance for either team in the showcase event.
“We’re excited about the chance to play a team from another state,” Catholic coach Gabe Fertitta said. “I think this is a good opportunity for us and for Zachary to travel and represent Baton Rouge.”
The Bears face Arkansas’ North Little-Rock at 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 13. It is the second game and follows West Monroe vs. Byrd at 5:30 p.m. to kick off the action. Catholic was the Division I runner-up last fall and won titles in 2015 and 2017. North Little Rock was 12-1 last fall and lost in its Class 7A title game.
Zachary, the two-time defending 5A champion, meets Deerfield Beach, Fla., to open the action at 11 a.m. on Sept. 14. The Broncos have won three 5A titles in the last four years. Deerfield Beach was 12-2 in 2018 and was a Class 8A semifinalist.
John Curtis follows, facing Westlake, Ga., at 3 p.m. Two Shreveport teams, Captain Shreve and Woodlawn, play at 7 p.m. to conclude the two-day event.