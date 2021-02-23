Top-seeded teams are typically the most visible targets in high school soccer. Episcopal hopes to prove that the most dangerous threat is the one you don’t see coming.
“There was a lot of talk about other teams all year. And that was fine with us,” Episcopal coach Kiran Booluck said. “Within the program here, we knew what our goals were.
“We’ve been under the radar as a lower seed. One of our goals was to make it back to Hammond and get a chance to finish with a win. Obviously, we feel fortunate to be in this position.”
The sixth-seeded Knights (15-6-4) face No. 1 Pope John Paul II (16-4-2) in the Division IV title game that opens the LHSAA Soccer State Champions at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at SLU’s Strawberry Stadium in Hammond. The four-day event runs through Saturday.
Episcopal certainly knows the route to Division IV final. A year ago, the then top-seeded Knights lost to traditional power Newman 1-0 in the title contest.
With 10 senior starters graduating, the odds of encore performance in Hammond seemed a bit unlikely. Booluck plugged four freshmen into the lineup and the results have been impressive.
“Every team graduates players and we are no exception,” Booluck said. “This team has progressed all year. It took some time to them to do all the things we wanted. They have worked extremely hard to get to where we are.”
Senior goalkeeper Josh Wilson is one of the returning starters for the Knights and has helped solidify a defense-oriented approach as the final line of defense.
“In the beginning, we were a little rough around the edges,” Wilson said. “We have grown and improved so much. This year I think we more like a family in some ways and I like the way we work together.
“I wasn’t sure how good we would be. But when we played St. Amant (in December), I started seeing the possibilities.”
In Slidell-based Pope John Paul, the Knights face a familiar foe. Episcopal beat the Jaguars 2-1 in the quarterfinals a year ago. This is the first finals berth for a PJP team led by senior Michael Tymkiw, who has scored four goals in the playoffs.
Junior Chidi Mbagwu (12 goals) and freshman Lane Mendoza (11 goals) lead the Episcopal offense. Another freshman, Logan Dean, and junior Garett Reimann each have seven assists.
Pope John Paul’s ball-control style will provide another interesting test for the Knights.
“You have to be able to adjust to whatever happens … good or bad,” Booluck said. “It is going to take a lot of heart and desire to win this one.”