Woodlawn High School star quarterback Rickie Collins has dropped his verbal commitment to Purdue, and at least one major recruiting site sees the four-star QB as likely to now choose LSU.
Collins announced he was no longer committed to Purdue Sunday night in a post on Twitter, saying that a "lapse in communication" played a role in his decision.
"I would like to thank some members of the coaching staff for attempting to make me feel welcome," Collins said on Twitter. "However, this process has been that of a humbling experience. With the recent changes in my recruitment process and the lapse in communication, my family and I have decided to de-commit and re-open my recruitment."
@MarcusRandall19 @WHSFootballTeam @SportsCypherLa @GridironFootbal @samspiegs @JeritRoser @JaceLejeune @jkleesportz pic.twitter.com/g7s1bXrDOg— Rickie J.Collins (@RickieJCollins1) August 2, 2022
With Collins now back on the open market, 247Sports sees the quarterback as likely to choose his hometown Tigers. All six of the publication's recruiting experts see Collins as probably committing to Brian Kelly and LSU.
The 6-foot-3, 190-pound Collins is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 13 quarterback in the nation for the Class of 2023.