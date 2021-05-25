Being a part of Special Olympics has helped Meghan Burns make friends, and it has also helped her develop an understanding of what it takes to be an athlete at higher levels.
Burns and her mother love going to LSU softball games, and the sportsmanship she has learned as a Special Olympics competitor guides her through those experiences — even when LSU loses.
“We’re big LSU softball fans,” said Daphne Burns, who related something she’s heard Meghan say after an LSU loss. “Sometimes, Meghan will tell us, ‘Win or lose, it’s a game and they had fun. Maybe we’ll win tomorrow.’ It's just fun for her being with friends.”
Meghan Burns was honored as the Special Olympics Girls Athlete of the Year at The Advocate’s 35th Star of Stars virtual awards ceremony Tuesday.
Like most athletes, Meghan Burns was sidelined for much of 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. But her efforts in 2019 were memorable. During that season, she picked up gold medals in bowling and bocce ball, while also earning a silver medal in horseshoes.
Meghan Burns has been competing in Special Olympics for about 10 years, and has found success in a long list of sports, including basketball, swimming and track and field. Though she enjoys winning, camaraderie and trying to do your best take precedence over winning for her.
“I have to say (Meghan) really doesn’t have a favorite (sport),” Daphne Burns said. “She just likes to do them all because her friends do it and they’re all together.
"They don’t care too much about individual awards because they’re a group of kids. When they’re all together, they play better and they do better. It's amazing to watch.”
With the world of Special Olympics returning to normal, Meghan and Daphne Burns are having to readjust to a busy schedule that was the norm before the pandemic.
“We’re constantly going,” Daphne Burns said. “When everything opens back up, we’ll get up on Saturday morning and won’t be home until the afternoon.
"There are practices during the week after work, but the parents get as much out of it as (the athletes). It's fun for them and for us as parents.”