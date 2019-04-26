When NFL teams were trying to check in with Louisiana Tech defensive end Jaylon Ferguson on Thursday, the first day of the NFL draft, they couldn’t find him.
Ferguson’s agent had a heartwarming explanation: Ferguson was in Ruston, helping clean up the damage from the tornado that ravaged the city and the Louisiana Tech campus.
“It’s just a rough time,” Ferguson told ABC News on Thursday. “The power is still out for a lot of people right now. A couple of people lost their lives. A lot of people lost their property in all of this.”
Ferguson’s home in Ruston was spared.
“Luckily nobody I know was seriously injured,” he said. “But some people are still missing right now. So, we’ve been out all day helping people.”
Friday, the Baltimore Ravens had Ferguson’s number. They called to tell him he was their choice with the 22nd pick of the third round (85th overall).
As for all the draft picks, Friday’s selection was the culmination of a life-long dream.
But for Ferguson, a native of St. Francisville who played at West Feliciana High School, the celebration can wait.
“Instead of having a draft party … he’s out helping people,” Ferguson’s agent, Safarrah Lawson, told ABC. “It speaks to this young man’s character.”
Ferguson’s second-day draft selection also speaks to his talent.
The 6-foot-5, 271-pound edge rusher was a quarterback’s nightmare his entire career at Louisiana Tech.
He set the FBS record with 45 career sacks, surpassing Arizona State’s Terrell Suggs by one. Ferguson led the nation with 17.5 sacks as a senior, helping him earn third-team Associated Press All-America status and recognition as the 2018 Conference USA defensive player of the year. Ferguson was also the defensive MVP of Tech's 31-14 victory over Hawaii in the Hawaii Bowl.
A four-year letter winner in football and basketball at West Feliciana, Ferguson was an all-state selection on the field and made the state all-star team on the East squad.
Also awaiting his draft fate was Jaylon’s younger brother, Jazz Ferguson, a former LSU transfer who played in 2018 at Northwestern State.