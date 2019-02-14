DENHAM SPRINGS — Playing with confidence, Denham Springs owned the fourth quarter by running its offense and taking care of the basketball.
Denham Springs had 14 turnovers in the first three quarters but none in the fourth as the No. 6-seeded Yellow Jackets defeated No. 27 Zachary 55-41 in a Class 5A girls basketball bidistrict playoff game Thursday night.
DSHS led 28-15 at the half. Zachary was able to cut the deficit to six points (38-32) when Mya McDaniels hit a 3-pointer with 1:28 remaining in the third quarter. Denham’s Kate Thompson hit a 14-foot shot off an inbounds play to put Denham up 40-32 entering the fourth quarter.
Denham scored the first six points of the fourth quarter capped by a Treneisha Muse free throw. Zachary’s Skye Allen hit two free throws with 2:20 remaining to cut the deficit to 46-34. Denham hit 7 of 10 free throws down the stretch.
Zachary’s Osha Cummings and Allen fouled out in the fourth quarter. Denham’s Alexius Horne picked up her second foul and sat on the bench the final two minutes of the second quarter. Horne came back to direct the Yellow Jacket offense, and also drew three charges.
“How about those three charges Alexius Horne picked up,” Denham coach Blake Zito said. “I wanted the girls to play with confidence and they did that. We played strong around the goal. Zachary pushed us and played pretty well too. The girls stayed calm and did their job. Our ball security at the end of the game was nice.”
Thompson and senior Desiree Jones scored 15 points each for DSHS (25-5). Thompson had nine points in the first half, and Jones eight. The duo combined for 18 rebounds. Horne added 13 points and 6 assists.
Denham defeated ZHS 45-31 last week. The Yellow Jackets shot much better this time.
“We couldn’t make a shot the first time we played them,” Thompson said. “We were determined to play better. We made some adjustments on our offense and were able to get better shots. It felt good to hit some shots and get the playoff win.”
Zachary coach Tami McClure said her team worked hard, but didn’t come out and set the tone early.
“We didn’t come out to play in the beginning,” McClure said. “We did not shoot well at all tonight, and we weren’t doing what we were supposed to be doing on the defensive end. My girls kept fighting until the end. Denham played well.”
Allen scored 15 and McDaniels 11 for Zachary (16-17). McDaniels hit three 3-pointers.
No. 11 Northshore will travel to Denham Springs for a regional game tentatively set for Monday.
Denham Springs held Zachary scoreless the last four minutes of the first quarter and closed on a 7-0 run to lead 18-6. Thompson scored five points in the run, including a 3-pointer.