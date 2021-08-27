White Castle and Istrouma scored victories to open the East Baton Rouge Parish Kickoff Classic Friday night at Scotlandville.
Jacob Green rushed for 120 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Class 1A Bulldogs to victory over Tara, while Le’Veon Moss exploded in the second half to help the Indians past Mentorship Academy.
Each game consisted of two 12-minutes halves.
White Castle 25, Tara 9
White Castle recovered from a rough first two series on offense. The Bulldogs committed two false start penalties, lost a fumble, and allowed a safety and found themselves quickly behind 2-0.
The next two White Castle possessions produced a total of 101 rushing yards and two Green scores and the Bulldogs led 13-2 at halftime.
“We were a little sloppy at first,” White Castle coach Marc Brown said. “We didn’t come out with the energy I wanted. But once we got rolling, it was pretty good”
The only Trojan touchdown of the game came when Elijah Jenkins returned the opening kickoff of the second half 88 yards for a score to cut the deficit to 13-9.
“Our special teams gave us a couple good plays,” Tara coach Hansoni Holland said. “But I see a few things that we need to improve on before next week”
White Castle lineman Joshary Allen intercepted a deflected pass and rumbled 25 yards for a touchdown and Allen capped the scoring with a 1-yard run.
Istrouma 21, Mentorship Academy 6
Each team scored on its first possession, then the defenses took over. Jonathan Harris scored on a 27-yard run to give Mentorship a short-lived 6-0 lead. Istrouma quarterback LeKendrick Self answered that with a 3-yard scoring run to tie the game at 6-6.
The score remained tied until the second half kickoff, when Moss took a pitch from DeAndre Agnew and raced 65 yards for the go-ahead score. Self ran for the two-point conversion to give Istrouma a 14-6 lead.
The Indian defense forced a quick punt and Moss went to work with the offense. He started the drive with a 25-yard run and ended the drive with a 14-yard score around the right end. Freddy Ramos kicked the extra point and Istrouma led 21-6.
Moss finished with 64 yards rushing on just five carries.
“It’s about catching a rhythm,” Istrouma coach Jeremy Gradney said of Moss. “These guys haven’t played football in a long time. That is what jamborees are for”
Harris led the Sharks with 84 rushing yards and also had a reception for 13 yards.
Mentorship coach Keith Woods was upbeat after the loss.
“We came out and were aggressive against a good team tonight,” he said. “We fought to the end and we are excited about the future”