Nonselect
Class 5A
Best-of-three quarterfinals
No. 8 St. Amant at No. 1 Barbe: Game 1: St. Amant 7, Barbe 4; Game 2: Barbe wins 5-0; Game 3: St. Amant wins 5-4. St. Amant wins series 2-1.
No. 5 Zachary at No. 4 Sulphur: Game 1: Sulphur 11, Zachary 2; Game 2: Sulphur wins 6-3. Sulphur wins series 2-0.
No. 11 Central at No. 3 Dutchtown: Game 1: Dutchtown 3, Central 2 (10 innings); Game 2: Dutchtown wins 6-1. Dutchtown wins series 2-0.
Class 3A
Best-of-three quarterfinals
No. 6 Iowa at No. 3 Lutcher:
Lutcher wins first game 2-0; Game 2: Lutcher wins 7-0. Lutcher wins series 2-0.
No. 5 West Feliciana at No. 4 Sterlington Game 1: Sterlington wins 10-4; Game 2: Sterlington wins 7-5. Sterlington wins series 2-0.
Class 2A
Best-of-three quarterfinals
No. 19 D’Arbonne Woods vs. No. 11 Doyle at Sartwell Park-Livingston: Game 1: Doyle 10, D’Arbonne Woods 1; Game 2: Doyle wins 2-0. Doyle wins series 2-0.
No. 2 Springfield vs. No. 10 Avoyelles Public Charter: Game 1: Springfield wins 10-0; Game 2: Springfield wins 13-2. Springfield wins series 2-0.
Select
Division I
Best-of-three quarterfinals
Catholic 11, Shaw 1, 6 innings; Catholic 15, Shaw 2, 5 innings; Catholic wins series 2-0.
Division II
Best-of-three quarterfinals
No. 8 University at No. 1 Teurlings Catholic: Game 1: Teurlings wins 6-5 in 8 innings; Game 2: U-High wins 7-5; Game 3: U-High wins 14-5 in 5 innings. U-High wins series 2-1.
No. 5 St. Thomas More at No. 4 Parkview Baptist: Game 1: Parkview Baptist wins 1-0, Game 2: Parkview wins 6-4. Parkview wins series 2-0.
No. 11 St. Michael at No. 3 Vandebilt Catholic: Game 1: Vandebilt wins 10-0 in 5 innings; Game 2: St. Michael wins 4-3; Game 3: Vandebilt wins 7-2. Vandebilt wins series 2-1
Division III
Best-of-three quarterfinals
No. 5 Episcopal at No. 4 Dunham: Game 1: Episcopal wins 12-8; Game 2: Dunham wins 15-6; Game 3: Episcopal wins 10-2. Episcopal wins series 2-1.
Division IV
Best-of-three quarterfinals
No. 5 Calvary Baptist at No. 4 Catholic-PC: Game 1: Calvary Baptist wins 6-0; Game 2: Catholic-PC wins 9-4; Game 3: Calvary Baptist wins 3-2. Calvary Baptist wins series 2-0.
No. 7 St. Frederick vs. No. 2 Ascension Catholic at Regira Field-Donaldsonville, Game 1: ACHS wins 13-3 in 6 innings; Game 2: St. Frederick wins 9-7; Game 3: St. Frederick wins 10-2. St. Frederick wins series 2-1.
Division V
Quarterfinal game
No. 6 Family Christian (9-20) at No. 3 Country Day-UA (20-10), n
Calvary Baptist 3,
Catholic-Pointe Coupee 2
Calvary Baptist 000 030 0—3 6 2
Catholic-PC 000 200 0—2 3 2
W-Cody Van Poppen. L-Drew McKneely; Leaders: CALVARY BAPTIST: Caden Flowers (2-2, RBI), Aubrey Hermes (2-4), Sawyer Fowler (RBI); CATHOLIC-POINTE COUPEE: Drew McKneely (2-3, RBI), John Mason Miller (1-3, RBI)
Barbe 5, St. Amant 0
GAME 2
Barbe 020 021 0—5 5 1
St. Amant 000 000 0—0 4 3
W- Gavin Guidry. L- Dallis Moran; Leaders: BARBE: Grant Comeaux (1-3, 2B, 2 RBIs); ST. AMANT: Blaise Lalonde (2-3)
St. Amant 5, Barbe 4
GAME 3
St. Amant 203 000 0—5 8 2
Barbe 000 301 0—4 7 0
W-Cole Porrier. L-JC Vanek; Leaders: ST. AMANT: Lee Amedee (2-4, HR, 2B), Connor Molaison (2-3, 2B, 3 RBIs); BARBE: Owen Galt (3-3, RBI, R), Donovan Lasalle (2-3, 2B, 2 RBIs); Records: St. Aamnt 33-8; Barbe 36-4